ISLAMORADA — Galon Johnson has worked his way up in Islamorada’s charter fishing industry during 15 years of residency from mate to captain to inventor.
Johnson decided to move to the Florida Keys after reconnecting with an old friend and kickstarted his first position as a mate on the Captain Michael party fishing boat out of Robbie’s Marina in 2007.
After several years of instruction under some of the best captains on the island chain, he decided to earn his own captain’s license, launching his own offshore fishing charter, Go Time Charters, in 2013 to see what the deep blue sea had to offer a small-town boy from central Tennessee.
And while charter trips remain a staple of his business, Johnson has realized that all modes of attack must be engaged to keep the cash flowing in the “Sport-Fishing Capital of the World.”
That’s why Johnson launched Islamorada Flyers in 2017.
The handcrafted artificial swim baits give a lifelike presentation, imitating a flying fish and is perfect for targeting offshore trophy fish, with blackfin tuna, mahi-mahi and swordfish among the major fish landed on the lure.
Johnson keeps it simple, offering only two sizes and three colors for the shiny, reflective baits. The 5-inch lure comes in blue and silver, pink and silver, and purple and black, while the 6.5-incher is offered in blue and silver or pink and silver.
His hard work is paying off, as several sportsman’s shops are picking up the his lures.
“Guiding at Go Time Charters and just being out on the water all the time and looking at those baits all day has helped me construct the lure that I have built today,” he said. “The uniqueness and shape of it gives it a different edge over other lures, as far as the way it moves through the water.”
Local fishing and outdoor retailers catering to anglers have taken notice, as his product is now being sold at Angler Eddy’s at 90515 Overseas Highway on Plantation Key, Islamorada Tackle Center at 82661 Overseas Highway on Upper Matecumbe Key, Big Time Bait and Tackle at 11499 Overseas Highway in Marathon and Cudjoe Sales Fishermen’s Warehouse at 22536 Overseas Highway on Cudjoe Key.
But that’s not all. The product has made its way to mainland tackle shops, including Captain Harry’s Fishing Supply in Miami.
But like any business, the process didn’t come without plenty of hard work along the way. Johnson started handcrafting the lures approximately five years ago, and after being cast under the spell of what was once an addictive hobby, he found the right head for his project, which imitates that of a fly-fishing lure.
Then, he added his own custom mold for the head, along with a squid skirt. However, that wasn’t the most important piece of the puzzle. He then added wings, hence the “flyer” moniker.
“I added wings and it just looked like a flying fish, and the next thing you know, I’m sitting at my kitchen table and can’t make them fast enough. I made about 2-3,000, which were sitting on the kitchen table,” Johnson said.
After that, he locked in with his business partner,s Micheal Wells, Robert Bione and Micheal Musgrove, and successfully obtained a utility patent. The lures are now manufactured in Dallas, Texas.
“I couldn’t make any of this possible without the help of my partners. It’s truly a blessing from God to do the things that I do and meet the people that I meet,” he said.
In an internet-dominated world, the online marketplace provides a big opportunity for handcrafted products, and Johnson is also geared up in that department. Those interested in seeing his products can visit islamoradaflyers.com. His brand is social media-savvy as well and can be viewed at facebook.com/islamoradaflyers or instagram.com/islamoradaflyers. To speak with Johnson, call 305-562-3711.