MONROE COUNTY — First State Bank of the Florida Keys has announced the promotion of Gary Carney to president effective Jan. 1, 2023. He will succeed Karen Sharp who will retire after 20 years as president and assume the title of director emeritus.

“With almost 40 years’ banking experience, 16 of those with our bank, Gary brings extensive financial and management expertise to his new position,” said Jack Spottswood, First State Bank chairman of the board. “His knowledge and leadership of both the customer experience and operational sides of the bank have created cohesive and effective teams and we eagerly await the enhancements he will bring to our entire organization.”