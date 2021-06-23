MARATHON — City Electric Supply has returned to its U.S. roots with a new store in the South Florida, where the company opened its first U.S. branch in 1983.
The founder, Thomas Mackie, decided to expand the company from the United Kingdom to the U.S. while visiting South Florida. Nearly 40 years and more than 500 U.S. branches later, CES recently held the grand opening of its new store in the region, CES Marathon. City Electric Supply President and CEO Thomas Hartland-Mackie joined in the celebration.
“My grandfather, Tom Mackie, opened the first U.S. CES branch in South Florida, which makes the opening of the Marathon branch even more meaningful,” Hartland-Mackie said. “It is a privilege to carry on the tradition and continue to serve the Florida community.”
Marathon Mayor Luis Gonzalez and Vice Mayor Mark Senmartin were also at the event.
“I’m extremely glad to be welcoming CES to our community,” Gonzales said.
And it couldn’t have come at a better time. Senmartin said Marathon has been experiencing a great level of growth, development and redevelopment.
“It’s a great opportunity for the city of Marathon to have another outlet to be able to get supplies for our growing construction industry that we have here,” he said. “Having a company like CES here gives all the contractors another option when it comes to getting work done.”
CES Regional Manager Mike Bertone couldn’t be happier about the opening of CES Marathon.
“I have been coming down to the Marathon area for years with my family for vacation. I’ve always wanted to open a CES branch here as we are a family business that fits perfectly into this family community,” Bertone said. “We found the perfect location right on Overseas Highway, and we are very excited to be a part of the Marathon community and to show them what we are all about.”
The grand opening also marked the company’s fourth Make-A-Wish fundraising event. The recent partnership with Make-A-Wish was made possible through City Electric Supply’s social impact program, CES Cares. As a partner of Make-A-Wish, CES supports their goal of granting life-changing wishes to children with critical illnesses, even during COVID-19.
The new branch raised more than $2,000 at the grand opening to help grant fishing-related wishes for children with critical illnesses in the local communities.
“Make-A-Wish has been a very strong partner for our Canadian teams for some time now, and we are looking forward to seeing the same success with our USA branches,” said co-COO Andrew Dawes. “The level of personal service that our branch teams offer each and every day aside from their day-to-day customer service duties is quite remarkable.”
And it wouldn’t be a local event without the participation of a local celebrity. Capt. Don Dingman, host of “Hook the Future,” donated 100 fishing rods and reels kids’ combos, sponsored by Carolina Skiff, which were handed out to kids that attended.
“I think it’s so great that a company like City Electric Supply is choosing a charity to help kids. For me, it’s just cool to be a part of something that I know is going to be right,” Dingman said. “It’s good people and a good event, and why not? I’ve got extra rods and reels. Because of COVID, we couldn’t do half the boat shows last year.”
And while the new branch in Marathon hopes to establish new relationships within the community, a special friendship has already been formed.
“I’ve known Bertone for more than 10 years now. He’s become like family to me,” Dingman said. “He’s just a great person. Every time he reaches out to me, it’s always for something positive and good. He’s true-blue good.”
The grand opening also included raffles for Engel coolers, assorted promotional buckets, an F4P Bluetooth Job Site Speaker, vendor gift cards and more.