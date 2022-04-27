MARATHON — Small business start-ups in the Florida Keys often take similar paths along the way toward success, or failure. Melissa Reed, owner of Curvy Conch in Marathon, has carved out a path she can call all her own.
Born and raised in Indiana and living on the Texas coast for years, she and her husband decided to uproot and move to the Keys in 2016. Reed had made multiple childhood vacation trips here with her then-scuba diving father and felt it was the right direction to take.
“My husband said let’s decide between Hawaii and the Keys, and because of the drivability factor and the appeal of small-town life, we decided on the Keys,” she said. “But neither of us was quite ready to retire, so we needed to figure out our next steps.”
Reed didn’t have any plans initially to open a retail clothing boutique, although her previous lifelong career in construction sales and design did help her transition into a new retail career at D’Asign Source in Marathon, but after two years, she decided she wanted a different creative pursuit.
Now, immersed in her current passion, Reed calls the store “her dream job” since it blends her creativity with face-to-face customer service and provides a much-needed outlet.
After a couple of years of “working her nerve up” to open a store and saving up for the inventory expense associated with a retail clothing store, she “dipped her toe in the water” by buying clothing from a manufacturer specializing in Bali batiks modeled after the traditional batik sarong, which is well suited to that climate and works well in the Keys. She took her wares to local farmers markets and was “pleasantly surprised” at the demand for tropical climate clothing.
Further research revealed that other cottons, rayon, and natural-based wood or bamboo clothing would also do well. That led to the opening of her first store on 53rd Street in Marathon, which she later traded for a more parking-friendly location in Driftwood Plaza between 107th and 109th streets. She opened this new location on March 3.
Reed buys in bulk, mostly from boutique clothing companies, which normally allow small orders initially so she can experiment with a product before committing to a larger quantity. She admits “there have been some duds along the way,” but attributes hours of online research to making many smart buys.
“This isn’t always easy,” Reed said about starting up and running a retail clothing shop. “There’s so much outlay for inventory, and I have to know how to buy and when to buy, so I can get the best deals.”
Reed has embraced the ever-evolving nature of boutique clothing sales amidst the post-COVID world of supply chain issues, and acknowledges it’s been a challenging environment to source and receive products. But she referenced Renee C, an American-made brand based in L.A., and West Indies Wear, an Australian-designed brand made in India, as two high-quality sources she feels are big parts of her success. Reed said she strives to buy American when she can but also carries lines from India, Hawaii, Vietnam and other regions that produce clothing suitable for warm and humid climates.
Curvy Conch also carries a wide array of jewelry, handbags, hats and a growing line of men and children’s wear. When she buys jewelry, she zeroes in on “Fair Trade Federation” products, an association committed to equitable and sustainable trading partnerships that values the health of the planet, and the labor, dignity and equality of all people, particularly women.
“If I have to decide on jewelry to purchase which is comparable in terms of price, I’ll almost always select a supplier that’s part of the federation,” she said. “My margins, in some cases, may be lower, but I’m very comfortable supporting businesses that respect their workers.”
Reed is proud to have “traveled the world, virtually” in search of just the right clothing for the Keys. She describes her price points as “mid-range” and focuses on having many sizes on hand. Most items range from $12-$70.
She came up the name Curvy Conch initially on a whim, but thought it would get attention, since women can have a difficult time getting high-fashion clothing in larger sizes. But the store is anything but “plus-size clothing.” In fact, her size selection in many items is akin to major department stores.
Curvy Conch Clothing is located at 10875 Overseas Highway in Marathon. Hours are 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday-Saturday.