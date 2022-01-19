MONROE COUNTY — The College of the Florida Keys launched its trades apprenticeships program in 2018 in order to provide employees to a trades job sector that was struggling to find workers in the wake of a destructive hurricane.
Four years in, the college is now struggling to find contractors to teach those trades classes.
“Hurricane Irma had put further strain on an already challenged construction industry,” said Amber Ernst-Leonard, the college’s director of public relations. “There was demand for construction work but not enough skilled workers for contractors to keep up.”
That staffing shortage, with which nearly every job sector in the Keys struggles, is making it difficult for the program to find licensed contractors to teach classes at the college. The college offers apprenticeships in electrical, carpentry, plumbing and HVAC. Ernst-Leonard said the college collaborated with the Florida Department of Education, U.S. Department of Labor and local construction organizations “to create programs to attract and train individuals in these high-demand, high-wage jobs in the Florida Keys.”
Jack Seubert, the college’s Dean of Marine Science and Technology, who runs the apprenticeship program, relayed through Ernst-Leonard that “he is hearing from contractors that they are simply too busy with their work to teach. They are too overwhelmed with their primary responsibilities as contractors to take on teaching in the evening.”
The program allows apprentice students to be paid in full-time jobs during the day and take tuition-free classes in the evenings. They are employed by a sponsoring contractor, approved by the college, in their respective field. Upon completion, they receive state and national credentials. Contractors can also sponsor their current employees.
Ernst-Leonard said professional electricians, plumbers, carpenters or HVAC technicians can apply to teach, with no traditional college degree or teaching experience needed. The classes are taught twice per week in the evening.
Daniel Samess, CEO of the Greater Marathon Chamber of Commerce, said his chamber has a number of contractors in the city area who are members, but “they’re all just overworked.”
“A lot of them are also understaffed, which we hear from a lot of other (businesses),” he said.
Hurricane Irma caused mass destruction in the Keys, concentrated in the Lower to Middle Keys, and much of that damage is still not repaired, business leaders have said.
But many general contractors are so busy with a backlog of jobs, they can hardly take time to help teach classes through the college that would create new employees.
However, Samess said that the shortage of tradespeople has not bogged down development in his area. The jobs that are getting backed up are the smaller jobs.
“Little fixes, it’s harder to get ahold of them because they’d have to pull a guy off a bigger job for them to fix a sink,” Samess said.
The issue is difficult to alleviate, Samess said. He’s seen a few new handymen-type businesses open up recently. Ideally, contractors would be able to hire more staff to free up time to teach at the college. One possibility he brought up would be to have recently-retired contractors who still have a license to teach classes. He said a number of years ago, one such construction worker had semi-retired and started a program at Marathon High School where he built prefab houses for Habitat for Humanity, giving the students hands-on experience in home construction.
Samess added that he knows his area’s contractors are fans of the college’s programs and would probably like to teach through it, but they simply don’t have the time.
The shortage of skilled labor is not exclusive to the Keys but has been a persistent issue nationally for a number of years. A September statement by the Associated General Contractors of America said that 89% of the nation’s contractors are having a hard time finding craft workers. A similar article in the trade publication Housing Wire from November found that 300,000 to 400,000 construction positions are open on a monthly basis.