KEY LARGO — The College of the Florida Keys is inviting the public and prospective students to open houses at its new Upper Keys Center, 106040 Overseas Highway, from 4 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 11, and Thursday, Aug. 12.
Visitors will be able to tour the new 38,000-square-foot center and learn about the expanded academic and workforce training opportunities now available. CFK staff will be on-hand to help incoming students complete an application, register for classes and find answers to questions they may have.
In celebration of the grand opening of the new center, the college is offering a “Take 2, Get 1” enrollment special. Students who register for and complete two or more classes, or at least six credits, during the fall semester will receive one free class, up to three credits, next spring. At least one class must be at the Upper Keys Center for each semester.
At the new center, the college offers bachelor’s and associate degrees as well as workforce training. Programs that are available in the fall include nursing, paramedic, business administration, supervision and management, construction technologies, hospitality, public safety, general studies and Project ACCESS, which provides opportunities for students with intellectual disabilities. Marine science programs will be added next spring. The center also houses a testing center, which provides access to thousands of professional testing and certification exams.
Fall classes start Aug. 19. CFK’s Upper Keys Center will be open to the public from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday, beginning Aug. 9.
Construction of the new Upper Keys Center was made possible through a $16 million grant from the U.S. Department of Commerce’s Economic Development Administration as well as through privately raised funds from local sources.
Visit the college’s website at cfk.edu/UKC for more information.