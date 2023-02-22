ISLAMORADA — Two young mothers have organized their retail businesses their way — by bringing their youngsters to work with them.
Working side by side in adjacent storefronts in the Ocean Sotheby’s shopping center at mile marker 81, bayside, Lisa Plumadore and Natalie Flamm can share their joys and challenges. Mostly they have fun at work and said customers are supportive of their resourcefulness.
Some shoppers get a kick out of the dynamics in the stores, such as when a tot is riding her rocking pink flamingo while they shop or it’s “snack time” and the shop owner offers customers adult beverages while the toddler raids her own refrigerator.
Plumadore, owner of Evolve, bought the clothing and accessories shop nine months ago from Danielle Pierog, a longtime successful retailer in Islamorada. Plumadore said sometimes it’s difficult but also rewarding having a job to which she can bring her 2-year-old. An ability to multi-task is necessary, she said.
Her daughter, Lorelai, sometimes acts as a helper, trying on the new shoes and opening boxes of arriving merchandise. Photographs on Evolve’s Facebook page show Lorelai modeling adult sandals which easily evoke a smile.
Lorelai also may be busy finding food in her little pink refrigerator or watching Mickey Mouse Clubhouse videos on a portable device while clients shop for clothing, handmade jewelry, shoes, purses, hats or casual white wedding gowns — or elopement dresses as the owner called them.
Among Plumadore’s best sellers are tropical, flowery dresses and a handmade one-size-fits-all tie-dye dress.
“There is no age limit on being fabulous and wearing cute clothes,” Plumadore said. “My goal is to make every lady that comes in here feel great and find something they feel and look great in.”
Plumadore said she adores the television show, “The Gilmore Girls,” which aired from 2000-2007 sharing stories of a mother-daughter duo. Plumadore named Lorelai after the character Lorelai Gilmore played by Lauren Graham. Plumadore is also a fan of Graham’s books, she said, many of which became bestsellers.
Plumadore grew up in Miami and has a background in retail. She was a visual merchandiser for The Gap and managed a Loft, each for three years. As a teen, she worked at Abercrombie
Meanwhile, next door at the small mall and also enjoying dedication to her child, Stevie, and work, Flamm opened Heed Living, a home and lifestyle shop, in October, which offers housewares, serving ware, candles, wall hangings, flutes and stemware, jewelry “and anything aesthetically pleasing for you and your home.”
Flamm actually found the space for her shop shortly after she left the hospital with her daughter who is now 10 months old.
Before becoming a retail owner, Flamm was a wardrobe stylist and photographer. But, now she invites clients to stop by and give her decorative and useful treasures a look.
“Ever since I was little, I was more the creative type with an entrepreneurial spirit,” she said. “My parents played a huge role in my entrepreneurship. I’ve grown up watching them work hard and create successful businesses, so I always knew I wanted to follow in their footsteps and create something of my own. My interest in fashion, photography and interior design started very young and I always dreamed of having a career in either of those. Fast forward to today, I have been able to work and be successful in all three of those passions of mine.”
The Islamorada Chamber of Commerce held a grand opening celebration at the shops Nov. 4 and members toasted the entrepreneurs’ successful business launches.