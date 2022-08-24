A model and illustrations of future plans for Key West International Airport are on display in the second-floor departure area, although some features have had to be modified because of increasing costs to the project.
The Monroe County Commission unanimously approved plans for the new concourse at Key West International airport, which will include seven jet bridges and an expanded security area.
Rendering provided by Monroe County
A model and illustrations of future plans for Key West International Airport are on display in the second-floor departure area, although some features have had to be modified because of increasing costs to the project.
KEY WEST — The Monroe County Commission has unanimously approved plans and financial bonding for the $100 million Concourse A terminal expansion program at Key West International Airport.
Construction on the two-year project is expected to start in September.
“It will be very noticeable that extensive construction is going on,” Monroe County Airports Director Richard Strickland cautioned potential passengers.
The 48,000-square-foot, second-level Concourse A project will have several elements to improve the level of service for passengers and tenants, Strickland said.
The project includes seven passenger boarding jet bridges, additional baggage areas and devices and airline ramp/office spaces, an expanded security checkpoint with an area to support up to four lanes and an extended passenger bridge located post-security connecting the existing terminal building with the new concourse, according to Strickland.
Following a public hearing on the project, county commissioners approved a resolution on Wednesday, Aug. 17, to use $39 million in airport revenue bonds to finance various costs of capital improvements in the project. Revenues derived from the airport operations and certain eligible passenger facility charge revenues will be used to secure payment of the principal and interest on bonds.
Outside of the $39 million bond, $61 million is coming from state and federal grant money. No local property tax dollars are being used for the project, Strickland said.
The county has cut some of the art and other features from the airport expansion plan because of rising construction prices and not receiving a $10 million federal grant.
The cost of the project was originally estimated at about $90 million, but the price tag has risen by at least $10 million, according to Strickland, because of inflation and rising fuel and construction costs.
Strickland and his team have begun some value engineering on the project to reduce costs. Cuts include removing a $1.4 million virtual coral reef seascape that was planned for one of the terminal corridors. They have removed a $1 million terrazzo floor, a $1 million administrative walk-over bridge and a $500,000 “big beautiful glass” artwork that depicted the chain of islands.
There are also “some nicer finishes” planned for the security checkpoint that are being removed, Strickland said. The county still plans to include them in the design and permitting in case some money is found for the project, Strickland said.
“We can always bring them back if we decide to,” Strickland said.
The expansion is needed to accommodate the increase in passengers, Strickland said. From baggage claim to the departure waiting room, the airport is underserving passengers, officials said.
The airport is currently having another banner year when it comes to passenger counts. Since the start of the year, roughly 925,440 passengers have traveled through the Key West airport, Strickland said. Currently, six carriers — American, United, Delta, Jet Blue, Silver and Allegieant — provide 23 non-stop flights a day out of the airport.