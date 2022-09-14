MONROE COUNTY — County officials are continuing to advocate for local contractors and tradespeople in opposition to a state bill that was passed last year that could put almost 400 local workers out of business.
In 2021, the Florida Legislature passed House Bill 735, which preempts local occupational licensing.
“The passing of the bill affected many small businesses in Monroe County that were locally licensed,” Monroe County Assistant Building Official Rey Ortiz said. “The passing of this bill caused the Contractors Examination Board of Monroe County to no longer be able to issue licenses specified in the law.”
Due to the bill’s passing, many companies that have been in business for some time may be unable to pull permits starting in July 2023, according to county officials.
Both Keys state House Rep. Jim Mooney, R-Islamorada, and state Sen. Ana Maria Rodriguez, R-Doral, voted in favor of the bill. They said local licenses were not necessary and were a burden on contractors working in more than one county by forcing them to obtain multiple licenses in different jurisdictions. They also said the local licenses were costly to workers.
In 2021, the Monroe County Commission sent the governor a letter in asking him to veto the bill, citing conflicts between the bill and existing state statutes could put as many 390 local tradespeople out of business. The specialty license in Monroe County proves the worker has insurance and shows the worker is qualified to do the job.
The Monroe County Contractors Examining Board, an eight-member appointed board made up of those in contracting industries, along with Monroe County Building Department staff, is compiling a series of questions and concerns regarding HB 735 to forward to the Florida Department of Business and Professional Regulations, according to county spokeswoman Kristen Livengood.
“This will affect everyone from the state-licensed general contractor to the local specialty-licensed contractor that the state doesn’t offer an equivalent license for, who has been in business for 20-30 years, and the homeowner,” said Rudy Krause, chairman of the CEB. “If something doesn’t change, homeowners will need to be very aware of unlicensed, uninsured contractors. Before the bill, the county’s process created a safe and even playing field.”
Monroe County Attorney Bob Shillinger and Legislative Affairs Director Lisa Tennyson are also working with the Florida Association of Counties and other counties experiencing the same issues to advocate for changes to HB 735 in the upcoming state legislative session.
The county submitted a request for the Florida Association of Counties to take a position on the bill, and Tennyson and other county representatives plan to discuss the implications of HB 735 at a Florida Association of Counties meeting in Miami.