KEY LARGO — Complete with lava-stone tables produced by the magmas of Mount Etna, ceramics imported directly from Sicily and, of course, wood-oven pizza, Italian Food Company will look to bring as authentic a Sicilian experience to Key Largo as possible.
The couple opening the restaurant, Anthony and Isis Wright, are working through the permit process and landscaping and renovating the property near mile marker 98 and hope to begin serving customers in the coming months.
The motivation for opening an Italian restaurant and market stems from the couple’s love of all things Sicilian. They visit almost every year, in particular the mountain village of Taormina, which Anthony Wright calls “the most beautiful place in the world.” It is from there that the Wrights say everything in their restaurant is coming. Despite the price of importing all the supplies, they say it is worth it to bring that much more authenticity to the location.
The Wrights have such love for the country of Italy that two of their three daughters are named after Italian places. One is named Siena and the other Sicily.
Anthony’s father was stationed in Italy in the military and was so enamored with the country that he found a way to stay there, marrying an Italian woman. Anthony grew up in Sicily, outside of Catania, not far from Taormina, and moved to the United States in 1995. He went to American schools on a military base in the area and remembers at one point, during his college years, the USO hosted an episode of “Jeopardy” on the base. Anthony was involved and told the Free Press he brought Alex Trebek and his crew to Taormina.
“He must have gone back there 10 times,” Wright said of Trebek. “He fell in love with it. It’s a magical place.”
The Wrights plan for the restaurant to accommodate up to 10 guests indoors, but many more outside. They intend for it to have “an outdoor feeling.” They are employing the services of a local landscaping company to put in turf grass and decor relating to Italian culture. And the crown jewel of that decor: a 1972 Fiat 500 imported from Italy that will sit on the property as a showpiece.
The Wrights say there is no experience quite like dining and taking in Italian culture. Being that they travel there yearly, they didn’t want to continue crossing an ocean to get that experience. The menu will consist of “70 to 80% Italian pizza” but will also feature pastas and other dishes.
In addition to the restaurant, the Wrights plan to run a market, both in store and online, where patrons can purchase food, dishes, tables and other products.
They bought the property in March 2020 and were trying to decide what to do with it. Their main line of business is conducting executive searches.
In the back of the house will be Leo, a star chef who has lived in the U.S. for about five years and who Anthony says is “completely Neapolitan.”
Anthony said there is a void in South Florida of good, authentic Italian food. Even in Miami, he said, there is really only one other restaurant that serves it. He vouches for Leo’s pizza, saying it is some of the best he has tasted.
“Leo, all he thinks about is making the best dough and creating the best pizza,” he said.
Even the ingredients for the food will be imported from Italy by an Italian distributor in Miami.
“We’re spending more on those things because, in our view, it will make a difference,” Anthony said.