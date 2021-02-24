KEY LARGO — As a dedicated angler, Ada Santos values the look of her fishing rods as much as their ability to catch fish. She’s dedicated her business, Fish Basket Rods, to outfitting anglers with personalized custom rods to reel in the fish.
Santos wraps graphite “blanks” with high-quality threads to create diamond or chevron patterns. She’s even mastered a technique to create a fish design just above the grip.
“These rods work. They catch fish. I only use quality materials,” Santos said. “When any fisherman sees these rods, they usually want one.”
When Santos isn’t making Fish Basket Rods, she’s testing her products.
Santos and her partner, Dave Ragland, spend countless hours fishing the flats off of Marathon armed with 6- or 7-foot rod to catch yellowtail, or longer rods to deep drop for mutton snapper.
“If we aren’t out fishing all day, then we’re sitting here talking about fishing,” Santos said. “The fish have been very difficult lately. It’s better to have a decent rod so the fish don’t get away.”
When Santos realized that an expensive rod she once bought had poor craftsmanship, she began making her own, which was more than five years ago.
Fish Basket Rods are completely customizable from colors, to grips, to guides and beyond.
She wraps microwave guides or bulletproof guides every few inches along the rod, finishing it with a cork or foam grip and a fighting-back grip.
Last week Santos finished wrapping an 8-foot rod with a Jamaican flag design. Her inventory includes a University of Miami rod and a Miami Dolphins rod, among others. She was recently asked to design a lionfish rod.
Santos intuitively knew how to wrap rods based on her master sewing skills. Her rod-wrapping jig is propelled with a pedal.
“I’ve been sewing since I was born, so I knew how to use the machine already,” she said.
Building rods is a process. After Santos wraps the blank, which may take up to four hours, she then applies a two-part epoxy resin that has to cure without any imperfections.
Fish Basket Rods range in price generally from $150 to $275, and Santos stands by her work. She’s looking to expand her business with local retailers.
“I’m very responsive. I take a lot of pride in my work and these rods are the right price. My prices are cheap,” Santos said.
Rod repairs or rod rewrapping costs vary. Santos is able to take a frayed rod and make it look new again.
A video of Fish Basket Rods is available at tinyurl.com/13k71k0h and a discount is offered to those who subscribe to YouTube channel, AdaRo tv.
Fish Basket Rods are sold through Facebook marketplace or by contacting Santos at 305-522-9300.