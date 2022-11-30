Sold logo

MONROE COUNTY — While home sales through the first three quarters of the year are down from the same period last year, 2022 should still rank among the most lucrative on record in the Florida Keys, according to a recent analysis by Coldwell Banker Schmitt Realty Co.

The number of home sales through September was down almost 27% from 2021 but was ahead of any period since 2005. Due to a 25% increase from last year in the average sale price to $1.06 million, the dollar volume of sales was down only 9.5%, CBS found.