KEY LARGO — Chris Loesch is owner and lead inspector of Deep Dive Property Inspections, a home inspection company serving customers from Key Largo to Key West. Deep Dive Property Inspections has operated since October 2021, when Loesch registered his limited liability company with the state of Florida.
Loesch and his wife ventured from Montana to Clermont, Florida, in 2020, spending one year in the Central Florida city before electing to move to the Florida Keys.
“Diving is what really brought us here. Once we got here, we took diving lessons and got certified,” he said.
Loesch was happy to leave the cold winters of his mountain home, and his business is also transitioning nicely in the island chain.
He has several years of experience in the field to his name. After earning a bachelor’s degree from the University of Montana and obtaining an independent contractor’s license, he spent 18 years building custom homes in western Montana.
Insurance companies usually require a home inspection when a property is bought or sold, and if a property is 20 years or older, mortgage companies require the same.
This inspection often includes investigating the roof, foundation, plumbing, electrical, HVAC and more.
Loesch says he errs on the safe side when evaluating a home, inspecting every nook and cranny of the property. Deep Dive Property Inspections also uses the latest technology during inspections, including an infrared camera that provides high-definition images of ceilings, walls, floors and more.
Loesch says the camera is excellent at detecting leaks and other water issues, as the imaging will display red-like colored pixels for warm objects and blue for colder objects. Blue often signals a roof leak, a broken seal or similar issue.
Deep Dive also has other gadgets to reassure customers, including a moisture meter, which is used around tubs, showers and other potential leak points, along with a non-contact thermometer, which is used on stoves, dryers and other objects.
“I look at everything from the roof down to the foundation, including checking appliances, light switches, outlets, electrical, doors, windows, the showers and the sinks. I check into everything you would want to know before you a buy a property, and I’ll let you know what is working and what isn’t,” he said.
Prices for inspections vary, which start at $250 for a condo. The price increases in $50 increments depending on home size, with Loesch leveling up when he sees fit. To provide scale, Loesch said an inspection of a single-family home with three bedrooms and two bathrooms would likely cost between $300 and $350.
Insurance companies often require two or three different inspections for homes 20 years or older, Loesch said. Thus, he has also recently came up with a $300 package price including four-point, wind mitigation and roof certification reports.
That package has helped Loesch keep sales steady in recent months.
“We’ve had pretty good luck with those rates so far,” he said.
For more information, call 786-698-0453 or visit deepdiveinspections.com.