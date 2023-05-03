dions blvd

The Dion’s store on North Roosevelt Boulevard in Key West is now a Circle K, but the fried chicken remains.

 ROB O’NEAL/Free Press

FLORIDA KEYS — You might have noticed a difference if you tried to go to Dion’s Quik Chik over the last few days. They are all becoming a part of the Circle K empire of fast-food stores.

But don’t panic. The original “Chicken of the Keys” isn’t going anywhere.

ted@tedlund.com