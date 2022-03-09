The Florida Keys History and Discovery Foundation named Islamorada resident Phyllis Mitchell as 2021 Volunteer of the Year. From left, Bonnie Barnes, executive director; Richard Russell, board chairman; Mitchell; and Megan Scallan, curator/historian.
ISLAMORADA — Phyllis Mitchell has been named the 2021 Volunteer of the Year by the Keys History and Discovery Center.
Mitchell has been a volunteer since the center’s inception in 2013 and was a significant participant volunteering in the past year as the museum reopened in June, often working two shifts a week.
Mitchell was surprised with the honor during an evening recognition event with other volunteers and members of the Florida Keys History and Discovery Foundation board of directors. She was presented with roses and a compass rose pendant.
“Phyllis efforts are nothing short of remarkable,” said board Chairman Rich Russell. “She is a founding board member and was one of our first ‘Charter Club’members. Phyllis has also been a lead contributor on a number of our museum initiatives. It would be impossible to overstate her significance to the Florida Keys History and Discovery Center. It would also be impossible to articulate how grateful we are for all her efforts.”
The Discovery Center is staffed primarily by volunteers who serve as docents and greeters.