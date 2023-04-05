HOMESTEAD — The National Park Service and the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers are developing a multimillion-dollar project to replace failing seawall bulkheads, boat ramps, walkways and aging amenities at the Flamingo Marina in Everglades National Park.
Funded by the Great American Outdoors Act, this project aims to create an optimal visitor experience and improve safety while minimizing potential impacts on natural and cultural resources.
The NPS and USACE are inviting public comment on this project through April 27.
“We are pleased to offer this opportunity to hear from our community and stakeholders,” said Pedro Ramos, superintendent of Everglades and Dry Tortugas national parks. “This plan will evaluate options for replacing critical infrastructure installed in the 1950s and ensure the safety and well-being of park visitors and concessioners.
“Without this project, the bulkheads may be subject to catastrophic failure, causing them to fall into the water.”
Flamingo is one of the most popular areas of the park for visitors and offers a wide range of activities and access to the backcountry and wilderness areas.
The Flamingo Marina facilities provide berthing and launching points for concession tour boats, rental fishing and house boats, canoes and kayaks, guided fishing boats, and vessels for park operations.
Infrastructure funding from GAOA is part of a concerted effort to address the deferred maintenance and repair backlog in national parks. Supported by revenue from energy development, GAOA’s Legacy Restoration Fund provides up to $1.3 billion per year for five years to the NPS to make enhancements in national parks to ensure their preservation and provide opportunities for recreation, education and enjoyment for current and future visitors.
The public can view a project newsletter with information about the project and alternative actions and submit written comments on the NPS Planning, Environment and Public Comment website at parkplanning.nps.gov/bulkheads.
Although submitting comments through the project website is preferred, comments may also be mailed to Superintendent, Attn: Flamingo Marina Bulkheads Rehabilitation Project, Everglades National Park, 40001 State Road 9336, Homestead, FL 33034.
Mailed comments must be postmarked by April 27.
As required by the National Environmental Policy Act, the NPS and USACE will prepare an environmental assessment prior to final design to evaluate the likely environmental consequences resulting from a proposed action.