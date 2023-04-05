Flamingo sea wall

The deteriorating seawall in front of the Flamingo Visitor Center at Everglades National Park.

 NPS Photo

HOMESTEAD — The National Park Service and the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers are developing a multimillion-dollar project to replace failing seawall bulkheads, boat ramps, walkways and aging amenities at the Flamingo Marina in Everglades National Park.

Funded by the Great American Outdoors Act, this project aims to create an optimal visitor experience and improve safety while minimizing potential impacts on natural and cultural resources.