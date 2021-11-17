FLORIDA KEYS — The travel booking company Expedia announced recently that it intends to stop selling tickets to attractions that have performances by captive dolphins, which will affect at least one Upper Keys business and potentially paint others in a negative light.
“Animal welfare and responsible animal tourism are subjects we take seriously at Expedia Group,” a spokesperson said. “We put careful thought into our animal welfare policy, working alongside industry experts to improve it year after year. Following careful consideration and consultation with various groups, we recently updated our policy to remove attractions and activities that involve performances by or interactions with dolphins, whales and other cetaceans.”
The decision is expected to go into effect in early 2022, the spokesperson said.
Those types of captive marine animal performances are a staple of business for Islamorada’s Theater of the Sea. Currently, a search under “things to do” in Islamorada on Expedia’s website brings up Theater of the Sea as the first result.
When contacted by the Florida Keys Free Press for comment on the matter, Theater of the Sea sent a statement from the accreditation agency the Association of Zoos and Aquariums. The statement said that the AZA and its members had been working with Expedia for a number of years to update its animal welfare policy.
“By selectively eliminating interactions with some live animals, Expedia has apparently decided to abandon this partnership and the goal of informing consumer choice,” the statement reads. “Instead, they have decided to impose their opinion and their choice on consumers. They misguidedly seem to believe their action will stop people from visiting animal attractions. All the evidence says otherwise.”
Dolphin Research Center on Grassy Key also has captive dolphins, but it does not sell tickets through Expedia. However, according to Mary Stella, the DRC’s marketing director, “when they or any company puts out a decision like this, they are attempting to influence the public that what we do is detrimental. That is absolutely not true.”
Most of the dolphins at DRC were born there, according to Stella. Others were rescues that were deemed non-releasable by the government. They also house some birds and other animals. Animal welfare is at the heart of the debate over captive dolphin shows.
“Our highest priority is the welfare of the animals. We think it’s great to promote animal welfare, but we’re disappointed with Expedia’s decision,” Stella said.
Some believe that these types of shows are exploitative and harmful to the animals, but Stella said that is not based in fact. She said the decision was likely influenced by people who do not support keeping these types of animals in human care at all.
“Unfortunately they speak very loudly, with a large budget,” she said.
In some ways, having captive dolphins and other animals for humans to interact with is beneficial, since it gets people thinking about their impact on the environment, Stella said, and, as she put it, “the biggest risk to all marine life is what mankind is doing to the oceans.”
The shows, Stella said, are not demeaning to the dolphins, and they always participate voluntarily. She said the dolphins live longer at DRC than in the wild, as a testament to their health and safety standards. Their oldest dolphin will turn 48 in a few weeks and the oldest ever in human captivity reached her 60s.