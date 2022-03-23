ISLAMORADA — Real estate development and investment firm Songy Highroads has sold a pair of recently renovated boutique oceanfront hotels in the Florida Keys in an opportunistic exit in one of the country’s strongest lodging markets.
Fisher Inn Resort and Marina has 37 guest rooms, 17 of which were newly constructed in 2020, and an outdoor pool and marina that provides access to the Atlantic Ocean. Hadley House Resort has 37 guest rooms, a leased marina and watersports operation and an outdoor pool. Hadley House was named for the first wife of author Ernest Hemingway, who lived in Key West in the 1930s and worked on several of his best-known novels during that era.
The sister properties are located on the Overseas Highway just minutes apart in Islamorada.
“The Florida Keys area is consistently one of the top travel destinations in the nation, and Fisher Inn and Hadley House are unique premium boutique resort hotels with marina access right on the ocean in a highly restrictive market,” said Todd W. Nocerini, president and chief operating officer at SHR.
The properties included a residential building permit allocation for future development. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.
Headquartered in Atlanta, Songy Highroads specializes in acquiring and developing hospitality properties, multifamily communities and other commercial real estate across the southeastern United States, Louisiana, Texas and Washington, D.C.