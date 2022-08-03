Fisheries aerial

The Hill family sold Key Largo Fisheries in 2021 to a new ownership group. The seafood market first opened in 1972.

 File photo

KEY LARGO — Key Largo Fisheries has taken a first step toward increasing its outdoor dining area and adding parking to the busy Port Largo seafood market, restaurant and marina.

During the July 18 meeting of the Monroe County Development Review Committee, Key Largo Fisheries requested a major conditional use permit to expand its operation at their 1313 Ocean Bay Drive, Suite B location.

