KEY LARGO — Key Largo Fisheries has taken a first step toward increasing its outdoor dining area and adding parking to the busy Port Largo seafood market, restaurant and marina.
During the July 18 meeting of the Monroe County Development Review Committee, Key Largo Fisheries requested a major conditional use permit to expand its operation at their 1313 Ocean Bay Drive, Suite B location.
Any compliance issues identified at the DRC meeting will require revisions to the permit request before it proceeds to the Monroe County Planning Commission for a vote.
In its application, Key Largo Fisheries asked for an increase of permitted seating, a deck expansion, an expanded offsite parking lot and associated site improvements.
The expansion request has been met with opposition from the Key Largo Federation of Homeowner Associations, which has concerns about existing traffic issues and how many additional customers the expanded restaurant will draw.
The Federation claims the current restaurant on the property was expanded without a permit. The existing space was originally approved for 77 seats, but any restaurant seating above the initial 77 is not currently permitted.
Before any blueprints move forward for Key Largo Fisheries, Monroe County planning staff identified six areas of concerns to be addressed prior to the scheduling of the Planning Commission hearing, according to Emily Schemper, Monroe County senior director of Planning and Environmental Resources:
1. Address comments raised by county’s transportation consultant and revise the traffic study accordingly. (The estimated daily trips to the restaurant was initially deemed high intensity.)
2. The intensity of the proposed restaurant use must be determined to be of medium or low intensity.
3. The loading zone and solid waste collection area must be relocated outside of the secondary front yard setback.
4. The density/table and parking calculations must be revised so as to demonstrate consistent uses and floor areas.
5. A photometric light plan demonstrating compliance with the lighting requirements must be submitted.
6. Documentation of an onsite pumpout station and/or clarification as to how the site shall comply with county code is required.
7. Proposed outdoor restaurant seating must be moved out of the required shoreline setback.
Key Largo Fisheries was sold by the Hill family to a new ownership group last year. The Hill family opened the market in 1972. The new owners also purchased Chad’s Deli and Mangrove Marina in Tavernier.