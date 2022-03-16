ISLAMORADA — Heather Head, fitness director of Plantation Key Fitness, moved from Pensacola in 2014 to the Florida Keys, where served as a fitness instructor for Founders Park before starting her own service.
However, Head’s lessons were so popular that the municipal park suggested she apply for a small business license to begin her own, independently-owned operation. After being granted a small business license for her service, she hasn’t looked back.
As part of the park’s business model, individuals like Head who provide on-site services, such as tennis and swim instructors, are contracted to work independently, meaning Head has had an exclusive contract to handle all fitness programs at the Islamorada-based park since 2016.
Head teaches several classes, including yoga, Zumba, strength training, senior fitness and other specialty offerings, such as yoga on stand-up paddleboards on the water.
Classes meet at Founders Park, located at mile marker 87, bayside.
Head says she offers a fairly-priced product in an effort to make classes affordable for everyone.
Lessons are $8 per class, and premium packages are available for those who want to make a continued commitment to fitness. Students can select a $70 10-class pass or a $120 20-class pass. While regular, single-day admission to Founders Park is priced at $5, individuals who purchase a single or multi-class package may enter the property at no charge. Individuals can also join classes on Facebook Live. Full online membership is $20, which grants subscribers access to all live and recorded classes.
“As far as I know, it’s the most affordable option in the Upper Keys,” she said. “At a lot of these yoga studios, if you just walk in one time, it’s $20, which makes it very unaffordable for some people.”
While her classes used to typically take place indoors, the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic created a shift to the outdoors, with most lessons taking place on the park beach or amphitheater. It’s a move that especially benefits the elderly, as some from this age group may harbor pandemic-related concerns.
“It’s one of the only places you can workout with a water view, palm trees and sandy beaches,” Head said.
Classes are non-competitive and available for residents and visitors of all skill levels. Some classes are also geared toward those who are completing physical therapy or recovering from an injury.
“You don’t have to stress that a class is going to be too hard,” she said.
Beyond building strength, Head says yoga provides a wealth of benefits, such as improving hand-eye coordination and memory.
Plantation Key Fitness’s March 2022 schedule can be found on the company’s website at plantationkeyfitness.com, or she can be followed on Facebook and Instagram @PlantationKeyFitness.
Those interested in signing up for classes should call 305-304-6880 or email plantationkeyfitness@gmail.com. Private lessons can also be scheduled.