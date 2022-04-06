ISLAMORADA — The Florida Keys Electric Cooperative will replace power poles along flood-prone Sea Oats Beach with new poles on the opposite side of U.S. 1, the utility has announced.
Severe beach erosion is threatening the stability of this section of FKEC’s transmission system. Once surrounded by more beach, the poles are now being encroached on by the Atlantic Ocean.
During Hurricane Irma, waves battered FKEC equipment, nearly pushing over one pole requiring emergency repairs.
In addition to increasing reliability, the relocation should improve public safety by minimizing the potential for a pole to fall on the highway, an FKEC spokesperson said.
It also reduces distribution lines crossing the highway, eliminating lane closures for future maintenance or repairs.
Environmental benefits are also anticipated as the poles are removed from a long-established sea turtle nesting beach and wetland habitat near Sunset and Iroquois drives.
FKEC contractor Massey-Richards Surveying and Mapping will survey and mark the area during the next few weeks. While installing the new poles, which is estimated to begin in the fall or winter, there should be no significant power service interruptions or lane closures on U.S. 1, according to FKEC.
To help pay for this multimillion-dollar storm-hardening improvement, FKEC has obtained a Federal Emergency Management Agency Hazard Mitigation Grant covering 75% of the project’s cost, which amounts to approximately $7.5 million.
The grant comes from funds allotted by FEMA to Monroe County to strengthen local infrastructure. With FKEC’s transmission system responsible for delivering power from the mainland to its service territory in the Upper and Middle Keys, and beyond to the Lower Keys, relocating and further hardening of the system at Sea Oats beach was deemed a top priority project by county, state and federal officials.