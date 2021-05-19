MONROE COUNTY — Despite a shutdown of the Florida Keys during the start of COVID-19 pandemic, the chain of islands appears to have done far better than many tourist destinations in the past year, with April being a record.
The Keys’ healthy stock of weekly transient rentals helped the islands to be a preferred choice among tourists during the pandemic and helped make for a banner season, according to local chamber of commerce executives and the Monroe County Tourist Development Council.
The weekly rentals of homes, especially in places such as Marathon, gave visitors the comfort of going on vacation, but still being safe from crowded resorts and bars, Keys tourism representatives said.
The Keys also benefitted from travel restrictions that kept United States citizens from going to other competing destinations throughout the Caribbean, tourism representatives said.
However, TDC Director Stacey Mitchell cautioned that now that vaccines are readily available and the other destinations are reopening, hotel occupancy rates could fall. Mitchell called competition slim-to-none in the past several months but said that will soon change.
“This is not sustainable,” Mitchell said. “This is unprecedented but will change as more destinations open up.”
The total monthly distribution of tourist development tax, commonly referred to as bed tax, hit a record high in April 2021 at more than $9.2 million, according to Monroe County Tax Collector Sam Steele.
The total distribution of $6.7 million in March 2021 was the highest the figure had been since April 2019, which was $6.9 million, Steele said. These figures represent the total amount of bed tax dollars from properties that are being rented out for a period of six months or less, Steele said.
The $9.2 million for the April distribution represents nearly a 148% increase from April 2020’s $3.7 million, a time when checkpoints were placed to keep tourists out of the Keys. Last May’s $477,680.92 was the lowest monthly distribution ever recorded due to the statewide vacation rental ban and the county checkpoints, Steele said.
Hotels, however, did not see a record in April when it came to occupancy, with that figure being similar to that of April 2019, but they are seeing extremely high room rates, according to the TDC.
In 2019, the average daily cost of a room in the Keys was $367. The average price has now soared to $450 a day per room, according to TDC figures.
While weekly transient rentals have been a source of debate in the Keys, the option was popular during the pandemic, especially in some of the most rural areas of the Keys.
Occupancy in Big Pine Key increased 33% for the first five months of this fiscal year, which started Oct. 1, compared to the previous year, according to Greater Marathon Chamber of Commerce CEO Daniel Samess said.
Occupancy in the Middle Keys, which has the largest number of licensed weekly transient rentals in the Keys at 1,242, was up 11.5% from the first five months of last year and Islamorada, which has 550 licensed weekly rentals, was up by 10.8%, Samess said.
“Everyone is doing wonderful,” Samess said of the Middle Keys tourism industry. He also expected a “cooling down” as other tourism markets lift COVID-19 restrictions and reopen.
Occupancy in Key Largo, which has 240 licensed weekly rentals, increased by 5.2%, while Key West, with 907 weekly rentals, decreased by 18%, Samess said.
Key Largo Chamber of Commerce President Elizabeth Moscynski said the Keys message of being a safe location to visit when it came to COVID precautions helped bring people to the islands during the pandemic. She also agreed the lack of competition from other areas in the Caribbean helped drive up business in the Keys.
Moscynski remained optimistic about summer business, as reservations are strong through July 4, she said.