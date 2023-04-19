FLORIDA KEYS — The “Florida Keys Traveler” podcast, a 30-episode series showcasing the island chain from the early 1800s to the present, has launched globally on more than 25 platforms.
The podcast, produced in collaboration with Armchair Productions and underwritten by the Monroe County Tourist Development Council, celebrates two centuries of life in the Keys.
The island chain marks its bicentennial in 2023, commemorating the Florida Legislature’s July 3, 1823, establishment of Monroe County.
The documentary-style podcast drops listeners directly into the atmosphere of the Keys using studio-quality surround sound, recorded on-site at more than 25 locations.
“Our new ‘Florida Keys Traveler’ podcast episodes paint a colorful portrait of the Keys as a unique, dynamic community with varied ways to experience 200 years of Keys history through attractions, art, literature, nature, adventure and lifestyle,” said Stacey Mitchell, director of the TDC.
Podcast host Elizabeth Harryman Lasley has hosted travel shows on KABC Radio and Southern California Public Radio station KPCC, was a travel contributor for the CBS Morning Show and is immediate past president of the Society of American Travel Writers.
Episodes feature local personalities in each of the Keys’ five districts. They include historians, wildlife experts, environmental leaders, entrepreneurs and adventurers.
Two episodes per week are scheduled to run throughout the spring and early summer of 2023, with the final episode to air Monday, July 3, the 200th anniversary of the Keys.
Distributed globally by Armchair Productions, the podcast is available on Amazon Music, Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, iHeart Radio, Pandora, Pocket Casts, Podchaser, Player FM, Overcast, Spotify, Stitcher and others.