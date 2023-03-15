CUDJOE KEY — For the past 20 years, Lower Keys restaurateur Lynn Bell has carved out a small yet mighty eatery in the Florida Keys and recently expanded her local empire to include the Morning Joint coffee shop and Mary Jane’s Closet, a retail store.
Bell is now parlaying her Square Grouper brand and its reference to marijuana smuggling’s heyday in the Keys by partnering with Morning Joint owners Austin and Miranda Gagnon on these two new enterprises.
Bell and Austin met in 2015 at Rick’s on Duval Street in Key West and he convinced her to let him train her bartending staff on his mixology techniques at the Square Grouper. Austin was trying to expand a bartending school he had established in Miami to the Keys.
Austin made an immediate impression on Bell and after several years, one of the bartenders at the restaurant most impressed by Austin’s training told the couple about Bell’s plans to open a coffee shop in the Lower Keys. An emerging partnership had begun.
Bell owns the retrofitted building at 22684 Overseas Highway, which had been a gym for years. During the coffee shop’s grand opening in January, Monroe County Sheriff Rick Ramsay told Bell that decades earlier he had busted one of the gym members for growing pot inside the building.
The Gagnons own the Morning Joint and rent their space from Bell. She owns Mary Jane’s Closet, immediately next door and connected to the coffee shop. They were somewhat coy in describing their business arrangement beyond that, saying only that Bell has “a vested interest in the Morning Joint.”
“Lynn Bell is quality,” Austin said. “She’s been a mentor to my wife and I, and this venture has been jet fuel for us.”
Both shops are comfortable, well-adorned with cannabis-inspired merchandise, like T-shirts, caps and mugs, and invite patrons to “make themselves at home,” as they described it.
“We wanted to create a sense of community, a place where you could bring the family and just hang out,” Miranda said.
Their outdoor, pet-friendly back patio with picnic tables and a huge locally designed mural supports that.
“We believed in Lynn’s coffee vision,” Austin said.
But it was his best friend who connected the team to their western Colombian source for high-end coffee beans. The 126-acre farm in the middle of the Colombian jungle is a self-sustaining operation and capitalizes on the rich soil and tropical weather conditions to produce coffee that’s pure and 100% natural with no artificial enhancements.
The Morning Joint, besides their diverse coffee offerings like Fun Guy latte, Smuggler’s soda and Ube Doobie latte, also offers “grab-and-go” breakfast and lunch sandwiches and smoothies. Austin raved about their New Jersey pork roll and has even injected some of his mixology expertise to the coffee blends.
“Coffee is cool,” Bell said. “It’s social. It’s become more and more popular. We expect it to become a very popular meeting place over time.”
The brand Bell has created is echoed throughout the two stores. Everything is connected, from the wall treatments to the “bales” of bulk coffee they sell. The Gagnons have plans to add an ice cream trailer in June, and they are gutting and refurbishing an old Airstream for that purpose.
The businesses complement each other well. Customers are encouraged to browse Mary Jane’s Closet while they wait for the coffee orders. The retail “joint” is a combination “swag and provisions shop,” chock full of locally sourced goods, many of which are made in the Keys by friends and family. Most of their shirts are printed in Key West, and they offer soaps from Tavernier. Books by local authors are also on hand.
Bell is originally from Vermont near the Lake Champlain Islands, where her family owned and operated an inn with 23 rooms, served meals and housed their employees in dormitory-style rooms. She cut her teeth in hospitality and restaurant management starting at age 14. She’s included many of her favorite items to eat and drink at Mary Jane’s Closet, including cheese from Vermont, charcuterie items, wine and an eclectic collection of crafts, honey and “gently used” plate ware from the Square Grouper.
They estimate that 75% of their customers so far have been locals or snowbirds from Big Pine to Key West but expect it to become more of a destination over time.
Without question, Bell is building a Keys empire. She laughingly said she has “customers who get breakfast at the coffee shop, lunch at the Square Grouper in Islamorada and dinner at the Square Grouper down here.” However, she’s never gone into business with partners before, which conveys her high degree of trust in the couple.
“I wanted someone to represent my brand the way I do,” the 25-year Keys resident said. “We are all-in to make this work because Austin and Miranda will be awesome.”