CUDJOE KEY — For the past 20 years, Lower Keys restaurateur Lynn Bell has carved out a small yet mighty eatery in the Florida Keys and recently expanded her local empire to include the Morning Joint coffee shop and Mary Jane’s Closet, a retail store.

Bell is now parlaying her Square Grouper brand and its reference to marijuana smuggling’s heyday in the Keys by partnering with Morning Joint owners Austin and Miranda Gagnon on these two new enterprises.

