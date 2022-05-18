KEY LARGO — A new food truck has rolled into Key Largo: Yahuales Red Tacos. The establishment offering authentic-style Mexican cuisine opened its walk-up order window to the public two months ago and is looking to make its mark on local food scene.
Since opening in March, business has been booming, according to Gerardo Mora, Yahuales owner.
“It has been doing very well. We have five-star reviews across the board, which you can check on Google Maps,” Mora said.
Patrons seeking to feast on a menu loaded with specialty handcrafted dishes can locate the establishment by visiting 101961 Overseas Highway, on the corner of U.S. 1 and Gumbo Limbo Road in front of the Rockstar Dance Studio and Gym.
Mora believes that the authenticity that Yahuales offers sets the establishment apart from other Mexican food eateries in the uppermost island.
“I just want to offer something different from other restaurants in town and their food,” he said.
Many Mexican eateries offer standard items such as tacos, burritos and torta sandwiches, but Yahuales’ menu options offer a distinctive difference from other establishments.
Birria, a Mexican dish hailing from the state of Jalisco, is a traditional dish made from beef shoulder. It is flavored with chili peppers, garlic, cumin, bay leaves and thyme, and cooked on low heat, resulting in roast-like tenderness.
The meat is served to order in multiple varieties, including in crunchy birria tacos, ramen or on fries.
Mora said that the birria ramen, a Mexican-Asian fusion dish, is a top-selling item on the menu, along with the “pizzadilla,” a giant pizza-sized quesadilla on a flour tortilla filled with the customer’s choice of meat, onion, cilantro, and a choice of mild, medium or spicy sauce.
Last but not least, people looking to get the full flavor experience can order the consomme (beef broth), a popular side dish for dipping tacos into.
Birria is typically served in a stew. However, the ramen allows it an extra flash of flavor.
Yahaules offers varied levels of spice for its dishes, tailored to the likings of the customer’s taste buds — whether that be spice-free, mild, medium or hot.
“It’s homemade. These are real recipes from my grandmother, so Yahuales is authentic,” Mora said.
The eatery is open from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Wednesday through Monday.
Yahuales Red Tacos also offers a catering option to feed a hungry family or party of guests. For more information, call 818-212-0091 or visit Yahuales Red Tacos on social media @Yahuales_Red_Tacos via Instagram or Yahuales Red Tacos via Facebook.
Mora isn’t focused yet on a bricks-and-mortar location, considering that his establishment just opened about eight weeks ago. He’s taking a simpler approach to business.
“When people come here to eat, I just want them to be happy. I want to see that they’re comfortable and content enjoying one of our handcrafted items while enjoying the warm sunshine while in the Florida Keys,” he said.