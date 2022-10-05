KEY LARGO — The Sandbar Donuts food truck at 102840 Overseas Highway, which has operated from its beginning under the ownership of Jordan and Paula Quade, has been purchased by dolphin trainer-turned-baker Lindsay Ashba.
A six-year resident of the Upper Keys, the former Island Dolphin Care employee decided to change career paths and shift toward the entrepreneurial route.
“The transition for Sandbar Donuts fell dead into my lap. The previous owners built this place from the ground up,” she said.
With Ashba making a turn-key purchase of the business and its assets in August after learning of the impending sale on Facebook, it is now a guarantee that Sandbar Donuts will remain in local hands.
Ashba said the Quades have been helpful through the transition, showing her the ropes of running the establishment after the sale.
“After I purchased it, they trained me up. After I got comfortable with everything, then I then hired my own people,” she said.
August marked the end of an era for the Quades, who founded the food truck serving sweet breakfast treats in March 2021. During that time, they got Sandbar Donuts off the ground, creating a diverse menu with 18 flavors of doughnuts.
Ashba will look to continue the originally-established 18-doughnut menu while also "getting fun" with some new rollouts, including a new menu item: doughnut holes.
“We’re calling them the Sandbar Grommets. I figured it was kind of catchy, like the surfer groms. So you can get a six-pack, 12-pack or 18-pack of grommets to go, which I thought was cute,” Ashba said.
“We’re going to add different flavored cake mixes,” she said.
October will feature a pumpkin spice doughnut, while a cherry-flavored one will also be in the mix soon.
Ashba also plans to enter the catering market.
“I love doughnuts, and I love sweets. We’re going to start doing weddings and things like that. Surprisingly, a lot of people are asking for doughnut trucks to cater for weddings,” she said.
Sandbar Donuts will be present for “Trunk or Treat” from 6-8:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 22, at Founders Park in Islamorada, and Ashba plans to be at several more community events in the future.
And she plans to offer colorful, themed, eye-catching merchandise for fans of the brand.
“Stickers, hats and T-shirts with fun messaging will be available soon. You’ll see really cute little quotes and fun little donut pictures with the sandbar logo on it,” she said.
For more information, or to place an order, call Sandbar Donuts at 305-619-4069. Follow Sandbar Donuts on social media on Facebook at facebook.com/OfficialSandbardonuts and Instagram @Sandbar_Donuts.