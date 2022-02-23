KEY LARGO — The Key Largo Bay Marriott Beach Resort was recently rebranded as Reefhouse Resort and Marina, becoming the latest property to join the Opal Collection.
The addition will increase Opal Collection’s portfolio to 17 resorts in Florida, joining Opal Key Resort and Marina and Sunset Key Cottages in Key West, among others.
The former Marriott is probably best known locally as one of the former holdings of the late Gus Boulis, the Miami Subs and SunCruz casino founder who was shot to death in a mob-related hit in Fort Lauderdale in 2001. The property’s Gus’ Grille continues to carry his name.
Shannon Burdge, general manager for Reefhouse, declined to discuss plans for the property when contacted by the Free Press and instead provided an Opal Collection press release about the acquisition.
“Situated at the gateway to the Florida Keys, Reefhouse Resort and Marina is a very desirable vacation spot for vacationers from around the world,” Burdge says in the press release.
“As part of the Opal Collection, our guests will immediately recognize and appreciate the exceptional service and fine touches for which Opal is known.”
Located on 17 acres overlooking Blackwater Sound, the mile marker 103.8 resort includes 153 traditional and two-bedroom suite-style accommodations. In addition to a private beach, it includes an onsite marina and dive shop, spa, fitness center, pool, Breezer’s Tiki Bar, poolside Flipper’s Bar and the aforementioned Gus’ Grille.
The resort also features 50,000 square feet of indoor and private outdoor space for gatherings of up to 200 guests.