MARATHON — It’s sometimes said that out of tragedy comes triumph. That’s certainly the case for the children of Rigoberto and Riza Gonzalez, the husband and wife owners of Marathon’s Upper Crust Pizza who died from COVID-19 within minutes of each other last August.
The beloved couple, who migrated from Venezuela and married as young sweethearts over 50 years ago, can no longer greet their loyal customers by name. But their children, Ricardo, Raisa Carolina and Raisa Gabriela, are fulfilling their parents’ dream by maintaining the intimate restaurant so many have grown to love.
Upper Crust Pizza reopened in November and doing so required a complete family effort. The parents purchased the Marathon restaurant, originally founded in 1980, in 2001 after Rigoberto had grown tired of corporate life and wanted to semi-retire to the Keys after his first grandchild was born to Raisa Carolina and her husband. He asked her to find them a local business to purchase, anything, he said, “you think would be cool.” Raisa Carolina had dined at the restaurant for years, knew it was for sale and the rest is a testimony to small business success.
Son Ricardo has been managing the kitchen from the beginning. Since then, the two sisters have joined in, taking on active roles in marketing and accounting, while also managing their own respective businesses and careers. All have struggled to manage their grief while honoring their parents’ legacy.
Raisa Carolina, who has been a Marathon resident for more than 20 years, is an interior designer by trade, while Raisa Gabriela, the oldest sibling living in Texas, is in the technology field. Each has contributed since the reopening — Raisa Gabriela has helped revamp the menu and hopes to learn the accounting portion of the business better, while Raisa Carolina, as a very visual person, has updated and minimized the logo, saying “the fish holding a pizza didn’t really work anymore.”
“Ricardo is the heart of Upper Crust Pizza, and we are so fortunate in that regard,” Raisa Carolina said. “Our parents were the ambassadors for the restaurant and we can never replace them, but it’s a big plus that Ricardo is in place.”
She added, “In an ocean of grief, you sink or swim, and our parents would have said ‘swim, swim, swim.’ With so much support from the community, we knew we needed to reopen the restaurant.”
Asked if reopening the pizzeria was as much about memorializing their parents as it was running a restaurant, Raisa Carolina said, “it was a little of both.” Ricardo said they considered closing the business because so much of the inner workings had been handled by their father and the siblings didn’t have that knowledge.
As they looked through their father’s business files, the children marveled at what a special entrepreneur Rigoberto was. He and Riza’s foray into the restaurant business was completely out of line with his background as an engineer in the auto industry, but his expertise in quality control provided the tools necessary to establish a successful local restaurant.
The siblings fondly recalled the systems and record-keeping Rigoberto developed, as well as the standards he sought in organization, productivity and, most importantly, quality. His drive to create a high level of perfection across many aspects of the business played a significant role in their decision to forge forward. However, they all recognized there would be challenges and much more responsibility, particularly on the administrative side, which Rigoberto handled meticulously. It was indeed a steep learning curve.
Rigoberto and Riza instilled the importance of keeping a family-owned business going and taught their children how special that responsibility was. That lesson not only helped Raisa Carolina and her husband establish their own businesses, but now Raisa Carolina’s son Leo, 15, works at the restaurant taking orders and helping with a newly installed ordering system.
Throughout the years the restaurant and the Gonzalezes had been lauded by both locals and visitors for being welcoming, warm and extremely local. The restaurant was known for its ambiance, cleanliness, food quality and, most of all, the personal attention all patrons received.
At the time of their passing, the news devastated the community. Many locals considered Upper Crust Pizza a throwback to the local pizzerias from up north, a reminder of times when diners and business owners had more intimate, friendly relationships.
“A small, family-owned restaurant was our parents’ vision,” said Raisa Carolina. “And they would be proud of how we are advancing the business today.”
Many local restaurants throughout the Keys have been facing challenges running their businesses since the coronavirus first surfaced, whether it’s due to challenges finding employees, exhaustion from working long hours just to stay afloat or increasing product prices because supply chains have slowed. All of that made this undertaking even more daunting, but their parents’ focus on a true family-run business gave these children something to rally around to help with their loss.