PLANTATION KEY — In 2014, Liza Moore and Joanne Cate-Kolb had a vision: to create a space of peace, beauty and inspiration in the Upper Keys.
They are doing just that at Our Place in Paradise, an art gallery funded by the nonprofit Share All Our Blessings, located at 88871 Overseas Highway, in a space that once housed Felton’s Appliance and Furniture Store.
Our Place in Paradise showcases the talents of artists and art groups from the Keys in oils, acrylics, watercolors and pastels, as well as ceramics, photography, fused glass jewelry and woodwork.
The large collection of art is housed in a space that reflects the theme of the nearby ocean landscape, as many of the paintings depict natural sceneries and the majestic fish and animals that make the Keys such a special place for residents and tourists alike.
Those who enter into the space can expect a calming, relaxed sensation as they walk an all-blue floor to view the art.
The gallery contains the work of 25 artists, including 21 Sunshine State residents, 18 of which are Keys artists, and four from out of state.
The gallery’s mission is to help provide art education and spiritual encouragement while also meeting the charitable needs of the Keys community and children worldwide. Outreach is provided locally and internationally through several avenues.
The charitable art gallery provides outreach through Beads For Needs, which provides financial contributions to children in Uganda by creating necklaces, bracelets, key chains and other items. It also partners with Casa Agua Azul, a safe house for abandoned and abused children in Guatemala.
Additionally, weekly workshops were provided for kids from the Florida Keys Children’s Shelter before the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020. Classes have not resumed, but Our Place In Paradise plans to return to regularly-scheduled programming for the local children as soon as possible.
The nonprofit has also put on several events and art displays to support and publicize works created by the local art community through their membership in the Florida Keys Art Council.
Our Place in Paradise recently opened its doors for the Connections Project, a traveling mosaic that features receptions and exhibitions at seven stops in the Keys between Jan. 31 and May 10.
The nonprofit also hosted an art showcase for the Art Guild of the Purple Isles last June. AGPI is a nonprofit group of artists that supports fine visual art and other forms of media in the Upper Keys.
Our Place in Paradise is holding a special sale from now through the end of April featuring reduced prices on select pieces, with discounts up to 50% off.
“Art speaks above words and people’s communication. It does what words can’t express. Especially during COVID, it brings people together. It reaches out and touches people and brings healing, and that’s something we especially need right now,” Cate-Kolb said.