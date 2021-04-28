STOCK ISLAND — There is a new face — and flippers — on the campus of the College of the Florida Keys: Shel the Tuga.
CFK recently introduced its new mascot, the Tugas, an abbreviation of “tortugas,” the Spanish word for turtle. The fictional sea turtle sports CFK’s colors: an ocean blue body with lateral lightning bolts and a sunset orange shell.
The college’s marketing team worked with local graphic designer Seth Mularz to create the design. The tuga will be the face of CFK athletics and a source of collegiate spirit for students, alumni, employees and the entire Keys community.
The development of the Tuga was based on college-wide input, including rounds of nominations, voting and focus groups. Previously, the college’s mascot was the Wrecker, which had not been embraced in many years.
The Tugas’ Spanish-inspired name is symbolic of the Keys’ Hispanic heritage and the college’s diverse student body. Shel, the name of the mascot character, is a nod to the famous poet and Key West resident, Shel Silverstein.
The introduction of the Tuga comes as athletics return to campus after a 45-year hiatus. Women’s and men’s swim teams made their competition debut earlier this semester at both in-person and virtual swim meets.
In 2019, the college joined the National Junior College Athletic Association, a requirement to operate and compete in sanctioned athletic events.