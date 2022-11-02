2022.10.29 governor

Gov. Ron DeSantis and Bass Pro Shops founder Johnny Morris came to Marathon on Friday tout Morris’ latest resort Valhalla Island, which will be eco-friendly.

MARATHON — Gov. Ron DeSantis and Bass Pro Shops founder and developer Johnny Morris came to Marathon last Friday for a ceremony celebrating the construction of what will be one of the biggest and possibly the most environmentally friendly resorts in the Florida Keys, if not the state.

On Friday, the governor also announced $1.3 million in funding for Marathon infrastructure projects. The money will go to widening a section of U.S. 1, adding a turn lane to U.S. 1 at Banana Boulevard and adding utility infrastructure to U.S. 1 that will bring a mile of new sewer lines and increase capacity for the entire system, DeSantis said.

