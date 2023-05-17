Paradise Watersports is part of the Grassy Key Marina complex. The new owners’ interest in building the rental business is evidenced by the boats they brought down from Palm Beach and several personal watercraft that are now part of the operation.
Though Grassy Key Marina is situated bayside, Vaca Cut is only 5.4 miles away so boaters can easily access the ocean.
GRASSY KEY — The path to business ownership isn’t always a straight line, especially in the Florida Keys. Hopes and dreams can be realized in our island paradise, but even the best laid plans sometimes yield to happenstance. That’s exactly how the new ownership group at Grassy Key Marina came to acquire the long-standing business.
Billed as “a grassroots, full-service marina serving the heart of the Florida Keys,” Grassy Key Marina was purchased last September by out-of-market owners Jeff Vastola and Stuart Duffin, and a silent partner, who have plans to upgrade and outfit it better.
Vastola is a trial attorney and has owned his own law practice, Vastola Legal, in Palm Beach County since 1997 and is also coincidentally the magistrate for the Marathon Code Board. His role in that capacity is to preside over various code infractions, like vacation rental violations. Duffin is a commercial real estate partner at NAI Southcoast, a firm covering Jupiter to Titusville, and has been in the commercial real estate industry for more than 20 years.
Vastola reached out to Duffin and the other partners to gauge their interest after one of his frequent trips to Marathon for code board meetings, seeing the marina as a viable investment.
“I’d been renting boats for years and considered myself a boater who paid too much for boat rentals in the past,” he shared. “Plus, the size and quality of boats I’d been renting didn’t justify the cost. That all contributed to our decision.”
Finding an available marina was challenging, but they identified Grassy Key Marina as the best available. Vastola had never stepped foot on the property, but after visiting it, the partners agreed it “checked all the boxes” and finalized the purchase.
There were appreciable growing pains, like transferring the alcohol and tobacco licenses they received from the previous owners, not to mention staffing the marina, which is a constant struggle for all Keys business owners.
“It’s so difficult to find and maintain employees,” Vastola said. “Paying them is so much higher than elsewhere, plus the seasonal aspect in this business affects us too.”
The marina was established in 1970 but the buildings were constructed in the ‘60s, which predates permitting history. However, there were extended periods of disrepair and during the ‘80s when the marina reportedly was a smuggling haven.
Despite that, what struck Vastola was all the empty dry racks on the property. The storage barn was wide open with room for 110 boats, and he speculates that somewhere along the line the previous owners were either unable or unwilling to repair the sole forklift on site and chose instead to opt solely for trailered boat storage. They even removed a section of the lower racks to accommodate that.
That was a missed opportunity for the marina, which also has a store stocked with traditional boating supplies like bait, tackle and ice-cold beer — all the essentials for a day on the water. But the partners focused on boat storage as their major emphasis. Since September, they’ve invested $300,000 in the forklift and have begun renting out more dry storage spots.
Vastola clarified that they operate the three portions of the business — the marina, store and Paradise Watersports — as distinct corporate entities, but that “we’re really focused on property improvements everywhere, like installing a new roof, new signage and a Rec 90 fuel tank, which should be arriving soon. We have a long way to go, but the building is structurally sound.”
The property has inherent advantages for boaters. Though the marina is situated bayside, Vaca Cut is only 5.4 miles away so boaters can access the ocean. They have installed the Dockwa online reservation system, which automatically associates Grassy Key Marina with marinas.com and BoatUS.
The tiki hut at the end of the pier has a signature, unobstructed view of daily sunsets. They’re considering scheduling monthly concerts at that venue and working to find a local restaurant partner, which would allow them to open a small eatery along the bayside shoreline to the tiki hut.
Paradise Watersports is important too, and the owners have restarted that component of the business almost from scratch. Their interest in building the rental business is evidenced by the boats they brought down from Palm Beach and several personal watercraft that are now part of the operation.
The boats they rent include a 25-foot Everglades center console that accommodates eight and rents for $500 per day for up to three days and an 18-foot Stingray side console which also accommodates eight. That rents for $350 per day for up to two days.
The new owners believe their plans for renovation and improvements will help them become a larger part of the community. The property also includes four rental suites, two of which are employee housing right now — one way they can ensure employee retention through affordable housing.
The marina manager is Jared Hill, the store manager is Tina Woods and the manager of Paradise Watersports Rentals is Junior Nunez.
Grassy Key Marina is located at 59073 Overseas Highway. Their website address is grassykeymarinaflorida.com and the office phone is 305-440-3055.