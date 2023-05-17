GRASSY KEY — The path to business ownership isn’t always a straight line, especially in the Florida Keys. Hopes and dreams can be realized in our island paradise, but even the best laid plans sometimes yield to happenstance. That’s exactly how the new ownership group at Grassy Key Marina came to acquire the long-standing business.

Billed as “a grassroots, full-service marina serving the heart of the Florida Keys,” Grassy Key Marina was purchased last September by out-of-market owners Jeff Vastola and Stuart Duffin, and a silent partner, who have plans to upgrade and outfit it better.

