TAVERNIER — Upper Keys residents have been speculating for months about what might become of the former Cemex concrete plant near mile marker 92.5. Details are emerging that the buyer is planning to build a grocery store and affordable housing.
A major conditional use permit request was submitted to the Monroe County Planning and Environmental Resources Department on March 22 by Smith Hawks, the law firm representing the buyer. The permit application calls for development of a 64,080-square-foot grocery store, including a liquor store, on an 8-acre section and 86 deed-restricted affordable housing units on a 6-acre section of the property that is currently owned by Cemex Construction Materials Florida LLC and an inactive subsidiary of Cemex, Singletary Concrete Products Inc.
The applicant has proposed an interlocal agreement between Islamorada and Monroe County to transfer the required workforce/affordable housing ROGO allocations from the village to the county, and for the county to assign the 86 allocations to the property. The residential development is contingent on receiving the required affordable housing ROGO allocations, the application states.
If approved by the county, the combined retail and housing development would become one of the largest in the Upper Keys in decades.
Bart Smith with Smith Hawks is the agent for the application process and the purchaser, who are members of the Toppino family, owners of Charley Toppino and Sons Inc. The family members will be the title developer for the entire project, with The Vestcor Company Inc. and Hurwitz Enterprises as partner developers, active in the construction.
At this point in the process, Smith is the facilitator for the transaction, conducting all legal, land use and approvals relative to the purchase.
“This becomes the first official step to apply, and there are many more steps in this 12- to 18-month process,” Smith said. “We will play a role until ground is broken.”
Andrew Toppino is the family lead on the project and anticipates a start of construction in June 2023, with potential completion around the first quarter of 2024. The proposed plan is set for two phases: the first being the retail space and the second a seven-building housing complex in the back section of the property. The intent is to have a grocer on the front parcel laid out in a way to minimize impacts, Toppino said.
The application proposes 263 parking spaces for the retail portion and 202 for the housing portion.
Speculation is that the grocery store will be the sixth Publix in the Keys, although the buyer insists that has not yet been finalized. Publix is identified specifically in the permit request, but neither Smith nor Toppino would confirm or deny because negotiations are ongoing.
Toppino did say that a grocer to anchor the property was essential toward making the project financials work. Winn-Dixie has a location at 91200 Overseas Highway, less than 2 miles from this site, which would make that company an unlikely prospect for the Cemex site.
“Without mass subsidies from the county or the state, this project wouldn’t work without a grocer,” Toppino said. “And with Vestcor as our partner on the affordable housing side and Hurwitz Enterprises out of Springfield, Illinois, as the partner on the retail side, we will be well positioned for this undertaking.”
“The grocer will provide residents with a great option and help residents avoid driving long distances to shop,” Toppino said. “The entire project is being spearheaded by a seasoned group of locals, developers, contractors and members of the community.”
The Toppino family, Vestcor and Smith also led the construction of the Quarry project on Rockland Key. Both Smith and Andrew Toppino expressed satisfaction as developers of affordable housing in the Keys.
“Affordable housing is a proud undertaking,” said Smith, who added his firm has led more affordable housing initiatives than most attorneys in the Keys.
Toppino said that “our family’s goal and mission for affordable housing is very important to us. We identified the parcel years ago and eventually planned to purchase the property.”
“We have been working tirelessly for the last few years to develop affordable housing in Monroe County, which is a daunting task from a development standpoint,” he added. “In that time frame, we have delivered (currently at 100% occupancy) the Quarry phases 1, 2 and 3 on Rockland Key, totaling over 270 units. Those projects were built in partnership with Vestcor, a company that specializes in developing affordable housing. We began looking outside of the Lower Keys to find properties and Tavernier seemed like a great fit. The property is currently full of invasive plants and construction debris piles. It has amazing potential to be cleaned up and be a very nice asset to the workforce and residents of the Upper Keys/Tavernier”.
Toppino added there will be no request for variances throughout this development and all work will be done within code.
In addition to being the developer of the Quarry Apartments, Vestcor is the expected developer of the Coco Vista project in Marathon, which should break ground within months.