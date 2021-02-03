FLORIDA KEYS — Drew Grossman has been named chief executive officer of Mariners Hospital and Fishermen’s Community Hospital, both part of Baptist Health South Florida. Grossman will assume his position on Feb. 25, after the retirement of longtime CEO Rick Freeburg.
Grossman earned a bachelor of science degree from The Pennsylvania State University and a master of health services administration degree from The George Washington University in Washington, D.C. After completing his administrative residency at Parkway Medical Center in North Miami Beach, Grossman moved to Southern California to serve as assistant administrator at Centinela Hospital Medical Center, an acute care hospital serving Los Angeles and the South Bay regions.
He returned to Florida in 2002, serving in leadership positions at Cleveland Clinic in Weston and Parkway Medical Center in North Miami Beach. He then joined Broward Health as CEO of Broward Health Coral Springs and Salah Foundation Children’s Hospital. He comes to the Florida Keys from St. Mary’s Medical Center in Blue Springs, Missouri.
“Jay Hershoff, chair of the board of directors, and I are pleased to announce the appointment of Drew Grossman as the CEO of Baptist Health’s two hospitals in the Florida Keys,” said Bo Boulenger, executive vice president and chief operating officer of Baptist Health South Florida. “Drew is an experienced executive who understands the value of balancing patient experience, quality, physician relations, employee engagement, finance and community involvement.”
Hershoff added, “He has been a dedicated leader in each of the communities he has served. We are excited to welcome him to Baptist Health and back to South Florida.”
Grossman serves the Blue Springs Economic Development Council board of directors. He was chairman of the Broward County March of Dimes, vice chairman of the Coral Springs Economic Development Foundation and a member of the South Florida Hospital and Healthcare Association board.
He is married with two children. His wife, Melissa, works with a firm in Fort Lauderdale.