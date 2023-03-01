Lamadrid

Alexis Lamadrid bought the H&R Block franchise in Key Largo from Marshall Walker, who retired.

 Contributed

KEY LARGO — A banker for 30 years in the Upper Keys before becoming an H&R Block franchise owner seven years ago, Marshall Walker has retired and sold the tax preparation business. He originally purchased the franchise from Jerry Gaddis, another familiar accounting name to longtime residents of the Upper Keys.

“[The government] changes the tax every year,” Walker said. “With H&R Block, you have the strength of a national organization, but the services of a friend.”

jzimakeys@aol.com