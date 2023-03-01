KEY LARGO — A banker for 30 years in the Upper Keys before becoming an H&R Block franchise owner seven years ago, Marshall Walker has retired and sold the tax preparation business. He originally purchased the franchise from Jerry Gaddis, another familiar accounting name to longtime residents of the Upper Keys.
“[The government] changes the tax every year,” Walker said. “With H&R Block, you have the strength of a national organization, but the services of a friend.”
Walker can move on because he says he found the right person to take over the franchise, located on the second floor of Tradewinds Plaza — someone with considerable tax and business experience. But, even better, Walker believes new owner Alexis Lamadrid appreciates treating clients like friends, learning about their family and helping them with their monetary needs and goals just like he did.
“This personal touch is very important to me,” Walker said. “He builds on the foundation I created.”
Lamadrid, of Fort Lauderdale, is a federally-licensed tax accountant enrolled with the Internal Revenue Service and he has been an H&R Block franchise owner since January 2016. He initially started his certified public accountant business in 2005 in Broward County. He built his business from the ground up and in 2011 purchased an H&R Block franchise. In 2019, he bought another franchise in Miami when the owner wanted to retire.
When Walker decided to retire in October 2022, he reached out to Lamadrid, and Lamadrid was excited because he and his family enjoyed vacationing in the Keys.
“I can work from my vacation spot,” he said, and purchased his third franchise.
In additional to personal income tax preparation, Lamadrid brings his expertise in business services to the Key Largo office, including payroll and accounting.
From Cuba’s University of Havana, Lamadrid earned his accounting degree. When he moved to Broward County, he pursued his master’s degree in business administration through American InterContinental University while working as an accountant. From that beginning, he now offers audit representation and tax audit services; IRS letter response options, IRS problem-solving and issue resolution; bookkeeping and payroll services; and small business solutions.
Lamadrid appreciates being affiliated with H&R Block and said the synergy is beneficial to both him and the franchise. Recently, he participated in an H&R focus group to implement business services. He said while the company is well known for serving individuals’ tax needs, the company wanted to expand its business services component.
Within business services, Lamadrid said he can do financial planning for businesses, analyze financial statements and do tax planning. If someone wants to buy a business, they can come to him to evaluate the direction the business is heading. He can analyze the financial statements for them.
What Lamadrid enjoys most about doing people’s taxes is “you can change people’s lives,” he said. As Walker had also shared, financial advisors actually get to know the client and their families. They hear through the years how the kids are growing up. They may also hear they bought a hybrid or electric vehicle or added to their homes, which can affect their tax status.
With this information garnered through friendly conversation, Lamadrid is able to do a better job filling out tax forms, using eligible deductions to help the client save money. Walker said families may go from being eligible for the Internal Revenue Service’s “child tax credit” to some years later when the kids attend college taking an education credit deduction.
And, Lamadrid took it a step further. He said he really appreciates it when the parents with whom he worked for years or decades on tax matters subsequently refer his services to their own children.