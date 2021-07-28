KEY LARGO — Popp’s Motel, near mile marker 95, is known for its old Florida Keys feel, with pre-firm buildings, owners who live in a house on site and a serene Florida Bay backdrop. But in the coming months, it’s going to undergo a rebranding as it’s transformed into the site of the nonprofit Ocean Dreams Cancer Healing Center.
It’s been a vision for Terry Sutton, who lives aboard a boat at Mangrove Marina in Tavernier, in full embrace of the island lifestyle. An intimate event was held last Thursday to commemorate the opening of the center, complete with home cooked food from Sutton’s wife and bartended by his son. That vision began for Sutton during his own battle with cancer, when he told his wife that if and when he beat the disease, he would start a healing center in the Keys.
The destination was strategic. Sutton had been to the Keys a number of times over the years, visiting from his former home in Pennsylvania, and the area’s consistent warmth was a major draw.
“When you’re dealing with disease, the one thing you definitely don’t want to deal with is the cold,” Sutton said. “Some people, it doesn’t affect them, but I know for myself, I don’t know if it was the chemo or the surgeries, but for me, when it gets below 75 (degrees) I’m having a hard time.”
The center is going to focus both on education for cancer patients and their loved ones, and is currently looking for practitioners in alternative therapies, including nutritionists, acupuncturists, massage therapists and others with expertise in fields that helped Sutton to bring his own cancer under control and who can serve as a complementary measure to the procedures of conventional western medicine.
They will have week-long educational retreats for patients about their options with “holistic” treatments and provide caregivers with information on how best to help patients dealing with cancer.
Sutton was diagnosed with Stage 4 colorectal cancer in 2015. In April of that year, he had a part of his colon removed and began chemotherapy in August. Over the next few years, Sutton underwent a number of surgeries on various organs, as his cancer metastasized to his lungs and vena cava, one of the largest veins in the body, which carries blood from the midsection to the heart.
Then, in December 2018, doctors informed Sutton that he had six months to live and the only path forward was to continue chemotherapy for the rest of his life, an option Sutton was not keen to take.
“I was in shock and I couldn’t accept it,” Sutton said of his thoughts upon hearing this news. “I just said, ‘That’s not going to happen and I’m going to find another way.’”
Sutton didn’t understand how the situation could be so dire when he felt and appeared healthy, but he understood from MRIs and other tests that the cancer was there and something had to be done.
When he began chemotherapy in 2015, Sutton began researching alternative cancer treatments. Through that research, he was put in touch with a “naturopathic oncologist,” Neil McKinney, whose operation is located in Victoria, British Columbia. McKinney looked over Sutton’s situation and determined a few methods to try to mitigate his cancer.
One example of treatment that McKinney used for Sutton was injections of mistletoe extract delivered intravenously. To some, injecting yourself with a plant usually associated with Christmastime kissing shenanigans may sound bizarre but the world-renowned Johns Hopkins Sidney Kimmel Comprehensive Cancer Center is currently conducting a study on its effectiveness.
Upon receiving the six-month prognosis in 2018, Sutton contacted McKinney again and said he was returning to Canada and began a higher dose of mistletoe, vitamin C and other naturopathic supplements.
In addition to the supplement injections, Sutton went to a nutritionist who assigned him certain foods to eat before and after chemotherapy. Sutton said this helped to reduce the negative side effects associated with treatment.
“I never got too sick during chemo,” Sutton said. “I felt like I had the flu and I was run down, but I never vomited or anything.”
He turned to acupuncture and massage on his hands and feet to stave off chemo-induced neuropathy. Some, he said, have difficulty walking due to the numbness in their feet, but he was able to avoid ambulatory problems.
Sutton attributes these alternative methods to helping bring his cancer under control. He needed a new liver, but there were a few complications. The procedure looked like it was going to have to be, as Sutton put it, “BYOL” (bring your own liver), as doctors did not want to give a donor liver to someone with metastatic cancer, and insurance wouldn’t pay for it.
A neighbor who Sutton had never met from his home at the time in Pennsylvania heard about his struggle and decided to donate a portion of her liver to Sutton. Sutton had been mostly in the hospital or Canada by the time she moved in, but the two are now good friends and Sutton praised her for wanting “absolutely nothing, other than to help me.”
The cancer on Sutton’s vena cava returned when he was being evaluated for a transplant. Sutton described how doctors went to their “spare parts refrigerator” to find a new vena cava from a donor. They found one, and Sutton now has a working vein in him from an unknown good Samaritan.
Because of his miraculous turnaround in controlling his cancer, Sutton became the first person with metastatic cancer to receive a donor liver at the University of Pittsburgh Medical Center, a top hospital that performs a large amount of the liver transplants in the U.S. Since then, they have performed a few more on other people, Sutton said.
Now, he wants to help other people with cancer so their journey won’t be as arduous as his. He hopes to provide education and resources to patients and families in a scenic setting at Popp’s Motel.
Popp’s converted from a nightly-rate hotel to a longer-term apartment location with monthly tenants some time ago. Linda Popp said when her grandparents first opened the business in the early 1950s, they had people coming to the mainland to stay the whole winter.
“So we’re really going back to our roots,” she said.
Popp will be staying on the property and said once Ocean Dreams is ready to begin operation, she will be transitioned from a front-desk person and hotel manager to more of a property manager role. She hopes that Ocean Dreams will lease all nine of their units.