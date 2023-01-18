ISLAMORADA — Bonnie Barnes, executive director of the Keys History & Discovery Center, will step down at the end of January after accepting the position just over a year ago.
“I enjoyed my year, helping to serve as an intermediary updating systems, bringing new programs and fiscal priorities to the forefront while preparing the museum for its next phase,” she said. “I am incredibly proud of the work we have achieved together.”
She replaced former executive director Jill Miranda Baker.
Barnes, who moved to the Keys in 2017, previously served as director of development for Reef Environmental Education Foundation and as executive director of the Deering Estate and Turtles Fly Too, which works with Mote Marine Sanctuary, the Turtle Hospital and other organizations to transport endangered species for release.
Prior to working in nonprofits, her background was in marketing, communications and design.
During her tenure, the museum hired a new curator, digitized and logged thousands of photos and historic materials, launched art exhibits and resurrected the Indian Key Festival.
Rich Russell, board chair for the Florida Keys History and Discovery Foundation, which runs the museum, said, “Bonnie brought tremendous energy and innovation to the Keys History & Discovery Center. The Summer Scholars interns catalogued thousands of materials in our collection. It was a very productive program that we plan to offer again. Plans are also underway to develop additional exhibits that will engage a variety of audiences in creative new ways.”
The Florida Keys History and Discovery Foundation has retained Vivian Morrison, a nonprofit organization consultant, to work with the board of directors to run operations on an interim basis and assist in the search for new leadership.
The Keys History & Discovery Center is located at 82100 Overseas Highway on the property of the Islander Resort. For general information, call 305-922-2237 or visit keysdiscovery.com.