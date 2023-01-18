Center

The Keys History & Discovery Center is located at 82100 Overseas Highway on the property of the Islander Resort.

 File photo

ISLAMORADA — Bonnie Barnes, executive director of the Keys History & Discovery Center, will step down at the end of January after accepting the position just over a year ago.

“I enjoyed my year, helping to serve as an intermediary updating systems, bringing new programs and fiscal priorities to the forefront while preparing the museum for its next phase,” she said. “I am incredibly proud of the work we have achieved together.”