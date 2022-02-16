MARATHON — Fishermen’s Community Hospital has been awarded a three-year term of re-accreditation in computed tomography as the result of a recent review by the American College of Radiology.
The ACR accreditation gold seal was awarded for the hospital’s CT scan, which is a noninvasive medical test that helps physicians diagnose and tailor treatments for various medical conditions.
This accreditation signifies the highest level of image quality and patient safety.
It is awarded only to facilities meeting ACR practice parameters and technical standards after a peer-review evaluation by board-certified physicians and medical physicists who are experts in the field. Image quality, personnel qualifications, adequacy of facility equipment, quality control procedures and quality assurance programs are assessed.
“This is a fantastic accomplishment for our staff,” said Missy Richards, manager of Imaging Services at Fishermen’s. “This accreditation is a demonstration of our commitment to providing safe, high-quality care to the patients in our community.”
The ACR, founded in 1924, is a professional medical society dedicated to serving patients and society by empowering radiology professionals to advance the practice, science and professions of radiological care.