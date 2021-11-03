FLORIDA KEYS — After a record-breaking second quarter for property sales, the hot local real estate market is still strong, but may be starting to soften somewhat, according to industry reports.
Data on property sales from the third quarter, provided by Florida Keys MLS, a subsidiary of the Florida Keys Board of Realtors, showed that sales of single-family homes and townhouses and condos dropped over the last three months. In April, May and June, the agency recorded 266, 229 and 247 single-family home sales, respectively, for a total of 742 compared with 189, 143 and 142 in July, August and September, respectively, for a total of 474. That drop is about on par with numbers that were observed in most of 2019, before the pandemic.
Sales were low in the early days of the pandemic, when mainlanders were cut off from the island chain, but were pushed to record levels beginning in the summer of 2020, amid a shift in what locations were desirable for Americans to move to, and then pushed even higher in the first half of 2021.
With the rising demand for housing in the Keys, sale prices have been pushed to staggering levels. The average sale price for a single-family home in September was $1,367,160, which was 54% higher than the same time last year, according to the Florida Keys MLS data. Not only are houses selling at higher prices, but they are also selling faster. The median time to sale was 63 days in September, down from 135 days a year ago.
Part of the softening in the housing market is attributable to the third quarter typically being a slow one in the Keys. Fewer tourists come, students are back in school and part-time residents have not yet arrived for the winter.
“Q1 and Q2 was a hot market all over the state of Florida,” said Lynda Anthony, CEO of the Florida Keys Board of Realtors. “There is a shortfall of available housing on the market at this time, but this is ‘in season’ with the snowbirds coming down and we should see the market pick back up.”
A recent report from Coldwell Banker Schmitt, the Keys’ largest real estate agency, showed many of the same trends. Inventory was low, properties for sale declined 38% from a year ago, the number of days on the market was down and the average sale price was up.
The Coldwell Banker Schmitt report, however, noted that sales have slowed in the last two months to levels lower than in the third quarter of 2020, which may indicate a return “to a more typical annual real estate cycle.” It went on to say that other factors may be playing a role in slowdown. Among them were “rising interest rates based on the prospect of rising inflation, increased flood insurance premiums based on FEMA’s new risk rating system along with the proposed new flood maps, and proposed federal income tax changes; but it is likely mostly the result of sellers pushing the price envelope to record levels.”
Single-family homes are regularly selling in the millions and vacant land is selling for an average price of $350,000 in the Keys, what a single-family home would go for in many other parts of the country. Boat slips are selling for an average of $190,000. The only property type that is selling cheaper than it was in 2020 is commercial spaces, at an average of $1.2 million, only slightly down from a year prior, the report showed.
Just because sales have slowed down from earlier in the year doesn’t mean living in the Keys is getting more affordable. That has to do with the income bracket that buyers are in now. Data on the number of second-home owners buying property in the Keys is difficult to gather, but Brian Schmitt, Coldwell Banker Schmitt’s owner and founder, estimated earlier this year that about 70% of the prospective buyers are people looking for second homes.
“We don’t believe that any slowdown in sales will result in any dramatic effect on prices even as inventories increase,” the firm’s report reads. “This is a result of the significant equity sellers now have, the underlying loans being well underwritten and the increase in construction costs as well as the lack of buildable land and permits, providing little alternative to purchasing an existing home.”
The cost of transferable building rights has more than doubled this year, the report said, and with the issuance of new residential building permits expected to end in 2023, building rights will become even more expensive, and the cost of homes could be driven up even further.