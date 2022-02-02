HOMESTEAD — Everglades National Park Superintendent Pedro Ramos has announced the selection of Tom Iandimarino as the park’s new chief ranger. Iandimarino will lead a large visitor and resource protection program, which includes law enforcement, emergency medical services, search and rescue, wilderness operations, structural fire response and an interagency dispatch center.
“Chief Iandimarino’s leadership style demonstrates a commitment to excellence in visitor and resource protection, while also holding onto important values such as care, honesty, integrity and practicality,” Ramos said. “These values, coupled with his deep knowledge and experience in South Florida, will ensure that Everglades National Park meets the demands and expectations of visitor and resource protection today and in the future.”
Iandimarino is no stranger to the Everglades, having served as the Gulf coast district ranger for Everglades National Park in Everglades City since 2010. He managed the district’s law enforcement, marine enforcement and search and rescue operations.
Iandimarino has been a long-time member of the National Advisory Council for the Field Training and Evaluation Program and has trained new park rangers.
Iandimarino has also filled temporary assignments in supervisory roles at Great Smoky Mountains National Park, Dry Tortugas National Park and Big Cypress National Preserve, where he also held his first supervisory park ranger position in 2003.
Originally from Youngstown, Ohio, Iandimarino has a bachelor’s degree in recreational resources management from Slippery Rock University. He graduated from the National Park Service Seasonal Law Enforcement Training Program and later from the Federal Law Enforcement Training Center.