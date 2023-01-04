MARATHON — Like so many Florida Keys business startups, Marathon’s newest entry has taken an interesting path toward success. But unlike others, owners Ron and Kelly Judd believe their opening of Conch Custard at 11524 Overseas Highway will fill a confectionary void for Middle Keys’ residents and visitors.
Sweet treats in and around Marathon have generally been limited for at least a decade. But Conch Custard aims to provide the city’s most absent offering: soft serve ice cream. Before their opening on Dec. 10, virtually no soft serve could be found anywhere between Tavernier and Key West.
The Judds arrived in the Keys in 2015 without a firm business plan. Ron had owned an alarm business in New Jersey for 30 years, which he eventually sold, even though that business was at its peak then.
“I made a great living, had married Kelly four years before, our kids were growing up and I didn’t want to miss out on that,” he said.
While his alarm business was flourishing, he had the time and wherewithal to make frequent trips to Cape Coral to invest in the real estate business, which occupied him and helped support the family after the sale. That led to visits to the Keys, which they soon fell in love with.
The Judds eventually decided to plant roots in the Keys and bought a “fixer-upper” home in Key Colony Beach, which they believed would become their forever home. Unfortunately, the Judds say they were sorely misled about various aspects in need of repair in the home and suffered significant financial losses.
Not to be deterred, Ron decided he and Kelly needed a business venture. Now rooted in Keys life, they identified a void in fresh ice cream availability. Ron spent two years lining up the undertaking, doing research on distributors and drafting a game plan for the shop. He learned that dairy distributors in the Keys were scarce, but he wasn’t compromising on ingredients. Today, he purchases his dairy from a distributer in Boynton Beach.
While soft serve was his primary goal, he “didn’t want to lose customers because I didn’t have scoop ice cream.” Today, hard scoop ice cream, soft serve and Italian water ice and gelato are all on the menu, although more offerings are on the horizon, including ice cream cakes.
All of the shop’s sweets are made fresh, on site. That required three ice cream machines which the Judds have already begun to outgrow after less than a month. Ron had never operated an ice cream machine before but soon learned the chemistry of preparing scoop ice cream.
He wants to call his ice cream all-natural, but admits “when we add Snickers to a flavor, it’s impossible to know if there are artificial ingredients in that component, so we don’t call it all-natural.”
Conch Custard offers 12 ice cream flavors, including salted caramel, espresso and Madagascar vanilla, plus four seasonal flavors, as well as 10 flavors of Italian water ice. Soft serve is chocolate, vanilla and “twist,” a combination of the two. Ron says his passion for Italian ice and his confidence in opening an ice cream shop originated with his childhood affection for well-regarded Rita’s Water Ice in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.
Interestingly, custard is not a menu item yet, although it’s prominently included in the business name.
“We just fell in love with the ‘Conch Custard’ name. The words ‘conch’ and ‘custard’ go well together,” he explained. When they soon roll out custard, several choices will be offered, including the increasingly popular “Dole whip.”
The owners have aggressive marketing and product offerings planned, and hope to sell ice cream at Marathon High School sporting events, making it available at Middle Keys attractions and perhaps even additional store locations.
“Business has been terrific so far,” Ron said. “Locals flocked here when we opened, and visitors find us easily by searching ice cream on the internet. Opening in December at the start of tourist season was risky, but we are doing well and plan to continue that.”