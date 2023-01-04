MARATHON — Like so many Florida Keys business startups, Marathon’s newest entry has taken an interesting path toward success. But unlike others, owners Ron and Kelly Judd believe their opening of Conch Custard at 11524 Overseas Highway will fill a confectionary void for Middle Keys’ residents and visitors.

Sweet treats in and around Marathon have generally been limited for at least a decade. But Conch Custard aims to provide the city’s most absent offering: soft serve ice cream. Before their opening on Dec. 10, virtually no soft serve could be found anywhere between Tavernier and Key West.

