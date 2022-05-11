Coral Shores High School students Wyatt Brown, left, and Peter Reinoso recently earned multiple Automotive Service Excellence certifications. They, along with 30 other students in Jorge Bosque’s Automotive Maintenance and Light Repair classes recently received gift cards from Monroe SKILL$.
MONROE COUNTY — Career and technical education industry certifications continue to rise in the Florida Keys due in part to Monroe SKILL$, an incentive program that grants monetary awards to students earning industry certifications in various vocational programs, according to Monroe County Superintendent of Schools Theresa Axford.
“Sixty-five students have combined to earn 116 vocational certifications in our non-IT vocational programs so far this year, and we anticipate many more before the end of the year,” Axford said. “Monroe SKILL$ builds upon on the success of Monroe COMPUTE$, the ground-breaking program that has awarded hundreds of thousands of dollars in incentives to MCSD computer science students earning industry certifications over the past seven years.”
Axford noted that both incentive programs combined have awarded over $100,000 in incentives to date, with an additional $30,000 plus expected by the end of the summer.
Monroe SKILL$ offers cash incentives ranging from $150 to $300 to students earning such industry certifications as Certified Food Safety Manager, Certified Pharmacy Technician, Fire Fighter 1, Emergency Medical Responder and entry-level Automotive Service Excellence accreditations. In addition to the incentives, many of these certifications also earn college credits at Florida colleges and universities.
“We have seen a huge increase in the number of students earning computer science industry certifications with the incentives provided by Monroe COMPUTE$,” said Sibba Mira, MCSD career and technical education coordinator. “Now, with the addition of Monroe SKILL$, our other CTE courses have grown exponentially as well.”
“Students can earn hundreds of dollars, while learning the valuable skills necessary to be career ready in today’s global economy,” said John Padget, co-founder of the Golden Fleece Foundation which funds Monroe SKILL$ and Monroe COMPUTE$.