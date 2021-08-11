HOMESTEAD — The National Park Service and the Federal Aviation Administration are seeking public feedback on a draft Air Tour Management Plan (ATMP) that is being proposed for Everglades National Park.
The agencies encourage anyone with an interest in or concern about air tours over Everglades National Park to review and comment on the draft ATMP. The proposed plan would authorize up to 64 air tours per year on eight defined routes. There were on average 64 air tours per year reported at Everglades National Park from 2017 to 2019.
The NPS and FAA will host a virtual public meeting regarding the Everglades National Park Air Tour Management Plan from 6:30 to 8 p.m. Aug. 19 that will be livestreamed at youtu.be/YED_w6Bkztg. Members of the public who wish to observe the virtual meetings can also access the livestream from the following FAA social media platforms on the day of the event: facebook.com/FAA, twitter.com/FAANews or youtube.com/FAAnews.
Public feedback can be provided through the NPS Planning, Environment and Public Comment website now through Aug. 28. The NPS and FAA will consider comments to help inform the final ATMP for Everglades National Park. The project website is available at parkplanning.nps.gov/EvergladesATMP.
“We welcome and encourage anyone who is interested in air tours over the park to share their input on the proposed Air Tour Management Plan for Everglades National Park,” said Sabrina Diaz, deputy superintendent for Everglades and Dry Tortugas national parks.
“The draft plan is based on current operations and reported air tour levels at the park. Its purpose is to ensure that all park resource values are protected by mitigating or preventing impacts on natural and cultural resources, visitor experiences and tribal lands.”
Everglades National Park is among 24 parks of the National Park System developing management plans in cooperation with the FAA. The agencies hope to complete all plans by the end of August 2022. The schedule is part of a plan approved by the U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit for the agencies to comply with the National Parks Air Tour Management Act of 2000 within two years.
The FAA and the NPS have determined that each ATMP constitutes a federal undertaking subject to compliance with the National Historic Preservation Act and its regulations. The FAA and the NPS are consulting with tribes and other interested parties to identify historic properties and assess the potential effects of ATMPs on them.