FLORIDA KEYS — The White House laid out a rough timeline last week that indicated fully-vaccinated international tourists will be allowed back into the U.S. beginning in November, potentially igniting a second wind for the prolonged and strong tourism season the Florida Keys have experienced on the tail-end of the pandemic.
Monroe County Tourism Development Council director Stacey Mitchell said she was approaching the announcement with caution given some vagueness in the details. For one, she said, no exact date is given and there isn’t anything about parameters or rules for the travelers to enter the U.S.
“In other words, what is expected or what the process is, that is not included,” Mitchell said.
Mitchell said given the amount of time that has passed since international tourists were able to come freely to the Florida Keys, which rely heavily on the tourism industry for economic sustenance, she doesn’t expect an instantaneous return to a normal amount of travelers.
“After 18 months of this border closure, I am not expecting international travelers to return in force within six weeks. It’s not going to happen that quickly,” she said.
The TDC has two overseas offices, one in Germany and the other in the United Kingdom, that Mitchell said have remained open during pandemic, although their operation was scaled back.
“Whereas other Florida destinations went dark, we kept ours on,” she said. “We reduced our activities, but we always remained in the market because we knew a day was going to come. And we know, from my 20 years of being in the international market, those who remain steadfast and loyal, albeit at a reduced level due to the circumstances, will be rewarded when the situation changes.”
Mitchell said the TDC has maintained a foothold in the international market through digital advertising, sending the message to potential foreign visitors that the Keys “can’t wait for the day to come where they are welcome again,” as well as things like “looking forward to being able to share our legendary sunsets with you again” and other messages that acknowledge the situation of the virus but convey hopefulness that foreign visitors will be able to come again.
When the government lays out definitive dates and details of what’s expected of visitors, she plans to scale up to “more robust messaging.” That would consist of an advertising campaign made up of print, social and digital media as well as hosting journalists, bloggers and online personalities to create content about the Keys as a travel destination, Mitchell said. The TDC sales team would also then be able to travel to Europe to visit trade shows.
“Because we, the TDC, and the destination are in a position where we never completely pulled out of international visibility, we’re better suited to wait for a guarantee from the U.S. government,” Mitchell said.
September and October, when children return to school and parents resume routine work schedules, are generally a slower time in the Keys’ tourism schedule. Mitchell said once that happens, in a normal year, foreign tourists, predominantly from Europe, step in to fill the void. In a normal year, Europeans make up about 20% of the total visitors to the Keys and come at a convenient time, she said.
“I am hopeful that we will begin to see the return of international visitation on a predictable scale next summer,” she said.
The Keys are coming out of one of the busiest tourism summers in memory, with the busiest-ever second quarter in terms of hotel occupancy, according to the data firm STR. That has helped lodges, restaurants and other businesses that were decimated by the Keys’ lockdown in the early months of the pandemic.
“What we have seen and experienced is unprecedented. But listen, don’t forget that a cross section of America is making up for lost time and enjoying destinations within the confines of the United States because going offshore continues to have requirements that are confusing or are just not permitted. Places like the Keys and national parks are offering large, outdoor spaces,” Mitchell said.
Business leaders have reported in recent weeks that the red-hot hotel and hospitality market, as expected, has begun to soften somewhat. Hotel occupancy rates that were around 90% during the summer have begun to go down.
Among those leaders is Daniel Samess, CEO of the Greater Marathon Chamber of Commerce.
“Since schools got back in we’re seeing more of a traditional fall as far as tourism is concerned,” he said. “Being how stressed and busy we were in the summer, a lot of businesses are seeing some reprieve. A lot of businesses close down for a few weeks this time of year” for maintenance and vacations.
Samess said international tourists give a boost to Marathon businesses in a normal year. He said in the late summer months Europeans make up about 10% to 20% of the visitors. Many of them come from the U.K. and Germany, he said, but in recent years they’ve begun to get more visitors from China and South America.
Samess said the potential return of foreign tourists is “something we’ve started to talk about a little,” but it remains to be seen how regional surges of the coronavirus in other parts of the country and world could impact the number of visitors to the Keys.
Mitchell said another factor is when more foreign nations will begin to open their doors to U.S. tourists. Until that happens, she expects the Keys to see that reflected in the number of American vacationers coming here.
“People used to go to New York City for big-city shopping trips. That’s not happening. People don’t want to do that right now. There’s been a seismic shift in the how and why people are traveling. Until cruising becomes more clear and while the borders are so prohibitive to non-essential travel, we’ll continue to see a strong response for domestic travel,” she said.
The restrictions on border crossings to this point were ostensibly to limit the spread of coronavirus coming into the U.S. Bob Eadie, director of the Florida Department of Health in Monroe County, said as long as new travelers coming in have to provide proof of vaccination, the potential for them to bring in new infections is limited.
“If we’re talking about vaccinated people, I think that risk is minimal,” Eadie said. “If it were unvaccinated, I would have a whole other outlook on this. But since they’re all vaccinated, I think we’ll be OK. Another thing that’s helping is we’re at 80% vaccinated in Monroe County and have others who have natural immunity.”
Eadie said his main concern now is getting the final 20% of the Keys population vaccinated.
“We’re on a downward trend with regard to just about everything, but we’ve seen downward trends before,” he said, referring to the decreasing amount of new cases in the state. “I think it’s too early to say we’ve turned a corner, but all the messages I have given and the experts have given are still there.”