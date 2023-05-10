ISLAMORADA — An oceanfront estate known as Palm Harbor was purchased in April for $23 million, according to the listing agency, American Caribbean Real Estate, which described the sale as a record breaker.
Palm Harbor also broke a record for the highest sale in 2015, with the buyers represented by Kelly K. Shaw and Trent M. P. Shaw, who also handled the recent transaction.
The 6.5-acre estate is not the only Islamorada property to be listed recently in that price range. Kids Cay, a residential property on Lower Matecumbe Key, was placed on the market in February for $29,750,000, the highest listing in the Upper Keys, according to Lauren Varney, director of operations for Ocean Sotheby’s International Realty.
Palm Harbor’s main house includes more than 7,500 square feet of living space, with four bedrooms, four baths, two half baths, a custom tackle room, a lofted card/game room, crow’s nest, outdoor living space and covered parking. The guest house features two bedrooms, two baths, two-garage bays, a caretaker’s office and storage.
The property includes a 150-foot sandy beach and private peninsula as well as 500 feet of dockage. Additional amenities include a secluded pool and an expansive pool deck with summer kitchen and outdoor shower.
“Life at Palm Harbor was a once-in-a-lifetime experience. The property was designed and crafted with love and care, and we like to think we carried on that tradition when updating,” said Sheri and Tim Murray, the sellers of Palm Harbor. “There are literally dozens of nooks and crannies just waiting to be discovered and enjoyed, both inside and out. With the beach, dock and boat basin, there is always something beautiful to catch your eye.”
According to the Florida Keys MLS, five sales in 2022 topped $10 million, with the highest being $16.5 million.
American Caribbean is affiliated with Christie’s International Real Estate.