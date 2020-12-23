KEY WEST — Key West International Airport has added two more routes to its roster, despite a global pandemic that has severely impacted the airline industry.
JetBlue has agreed to add routes from Boston and Queens, New York. The airline will be flying in Thursday, Friday, Sunday and Monday from Boston Logan International Airport and JFK International Airport starting Feb. 11, Monroe County Airports Director Richard Strickland said.
The service is currently seasonal, running through April, but Strickland hopes to eventually make the service year-round, he said. The coronavirus pandemic and the availability of a vaccine could factor into the service becoming year-round, said Strickland, who has been working on obtaining the service for two years.
“This service could go really well,” he said.
JetBlue plans to use 96-passenger planes for both routes, Strickland said.
The airport at Key West struggled in the spring and early summer with the COVID-19 pandemic, but started to see signs of recovery in October when passenger counts rose and United Airlines resumed daily service to Chicago and Newark, N.J.
The airline also began weekend service between Key West and Dulles International Airport near Washington, D.C., on Nov. 6 and daily service on Dec. 15, Strickland said.
In October, Strickland unveiled preliminary plans and designs for a new concourse and other improvements.
The Monroe County Commission has approved a series of request for proposals and qualifications as well as loan and grant requests for the project, which is slated to start in 2022 and run through 2024. The project is being funded through fees placed on plane tickets for passengers using the airport, not local sales or property tax, Strickland said.
The new concourse will accommodate a third security check-in line and more room for a baggage pickup area. The departure area will go from 4,000- to 18,000-square feet, Stickland said.
The project includes glass jetways so people will no longer have to walk across the tarmac to get to the terminal.