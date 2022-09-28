KEY WEST — Buffalo-area businessman and part-time Key West resident Buddy Shula has agreed in principal with the Spottswood family to purchase WKEY 93.7-FM from their radio holding group, Spottswood Partners II LTD.

Shula has offered $301,000 for the signal, currently operated under a disco format by California-Based NRG, which also owns Palm Springs radio station KJJZ 100.9 FM.