KEY LARGO — Namaste, an expression of appreciation and respect toward another person, often accompanies yoga, and practicing yoga can extend this respect inward and outward, potentially making the world a better place.
Ten years ago this May, Kathy Shirley opened Key Largo Yoga at 99198 Overseas Highway. Now open seven days a week, its 10-year anniversary is reason for celebration with a free Saturday morning yoga class through May 20 and a party set for 5 p.m. Monday, May 22, at the Caribbean Club in Key Largo, with food, music, games and dancing.
“Positivity, love and gratitude” will be on hand, said Shirley, as well as “incredible company provided by our entire yoga community.”
Shirley imagines a world where people live and practice yoga’s principles throughout their daily lives. Handling everyday pressures and stress with a yogi’s perspective could mean less impatience, anger and road rage.
Shirley initially was a teacher at the Key Largo gym, Curves, and then Pilates in Paradise. She also formerly was a school teacher. Now, she oversees Key Largo Yoga, which offers 22 to 23 classes a week, taught by nine teachers and recently joined by three new teachers. She grows her own instructors by offering certification opportunities at her studio through the 200-year-old Yoga Alliance, which incorporates anatomy and philosophy, among other principles.
“It brings us back to the self and allows us to handle things with grace,” she said. “We use breathing, stretching and exercises in our practice.”
Shirley said she has traveled to India six times, which enhanced her awareness and ability to be in the present moment. She aims to share living with authenticity and giving back to the community. In this way, Key Largo Yoga “teaches yoga off the mat,” that is, yoga which can be shared not only in the studio but in the community as well.
Yoga can help a person deal with daily pressures, she said, by allowing oneself to be in discomfort — perhaps while doing a specific pose — but still remain calm.
“Yoga’s a tool on how to live your life off the mat,” she said, suggesting using this tool while driving or in other stress-causing circumstances. “Imagine living in a community of aware humans and working toward shared beliefs and passing them on to our children and grandchildren.”
Anyone 13 and older wanting to try yoga during the anniversary celebration may come Saturday from 8:30 to 9:30 a.m. Participants are asked to wear comfortable clothes. Mats are included or you can bring your own.
The studio’s new teachers are offering vinyasa yoga practice to all levels of yogis who wish to get back to the basics.
“This slow-paced class will follow the classic sequence of vinyasa but with an emphasis on safety and alignment and basic poses,” Shirley said. “Modifications for postures and transitions will be taught and encouraged in this class.”
Shirley added more men are practicing yoga than previously and appreciating it can enhance communication skills. Her own 13-year-old was leading yoga classes for other teens before COVID struck, she said. Other outreach yoga practices are held monthly with residents at the Florida Keys Children’s Shelter and at Ocean Studies Charter School.
Shirley said yogis appreciate the “beautiful space” that Key Largo Yoga offers.
“There’s a sense of community and home here. It reminds me of [the television show] ‘Cheers.’ We welcome everybody,” she said.