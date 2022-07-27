KEY WEST — Monroe County airport officials have begun to cut several art and “nicey-nicey” features, as the airports director referred to them, from the Key West International Airport concourse expansion plan because of rising construction prices and not receiving a $10 million federal grant.

The cost of the project was originally estimated at about $90 million, but the price tag risen by an additional $16 million, according to Monroe County Airports Director Richard Strickland. Strickland cited inflation and rising fuel and construction costs as reasons for the price increase.

