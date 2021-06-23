FLORIDA KEYS — Many life milestones had to be put on hold when the COVID-19 pandemic first broke out in 2020 and tying the knot with a significant other was among them.
Now that vaccines are available and the pandemic is waning, many people all over the country are looking to have their long-delayed wedding in a scenic destination like the Florida Keys, and wedding planners are feeling the boom in business.
A number of wedding destinations and agencies reported increases in business from pre-pandemic levels. Julia Timmins, of Blue Water Weddings in Tavernier, said it’s difficult to measure just how much of an increase there is.
“The world isn’t really the same as what it used to be,” she said. “It went from famine to feast so fast.”
But in her estimate, her business is up about 35% from before the pandemic.
That’s on top of the large number of people rescheduling weddings that they had planned before knowing how disastrous 2020 would be.
Timmins said weddings that had originally been planned in foreign countries, accessible only by plane, are now being diverted to the island destination that’s within the U.S. and accessible by car: the Keys.
The location of the Keys is one motivating factor, along with Florida’s relaxed COVID restrictions relative to other states, according to Timmins. She said a maskless wedding has been appealing throughout the pandemic.
U.S. 1 was closed to all non-residents for a time when the pandemic first began. Timmins said during lockdown, she was still getting requests for elopements and mini-weddings, which floated her business through the closure financially.
About 90% of the weddings Timmins books are from people outside the Keys. She said she one or two out of the approximately 60 weddings she does each year involve actual Keys residents.
“Usually people from the Keys want to get married somewhere else because they don’t want the whole town showing up,” Timmins said.
Along with Blue Water, the Florida Keys Wedding Center also said it has seen a boom in business, but declined to elaborate as to how much.
An employee from Florida Keys Wedding Packages also reported a “huge increase” in wedding business from before the pandemic.
Bill Camp, owner of Simple Keys Weddings in Islamorada, said business is back to where it was prior to 2017’s Hurricane Irma, but he was not convinced that it was much greater than that time.
Camp has been running his business for about 12 years and said when he first started, the Keys and Hawaii were considered the two titans in the wedding industry.
But Hurricane Irma put a damper on bookings, he said. Then, just as business was starting to bounce back from Irma, COVID hit, dragging it back down.
Camp said it wasn’t until this January that business returned to its former glory.
Timmins said she envisions the number of weddings to level out in 2023. Next year is already nearly booked up. She has weddings planned all the way into late 2022. She expects as other countries start to open up, such as the Bahamas, Jamaica and Mexico, more Americans will begin to travel abroad for their destination weddings.
But the demand is so great at the moment, according to Timmins, that it’s difficult to get a hotel reservation in Monroe County to house wedding guests. Even going into next spring, a room can cost up to $1,000 at some places.
“Everyone wants to have these huge weddings because we had to wait so long,” Timmins said.